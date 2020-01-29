DAWN.COM

Pakistan rejects Modi's 'belligerent rhetoric', urges world to take note of Indian aggression

AFP | Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 29, 2020

Wearing a maroon National Cadet Corps baseball cap at the event in the capital, PM Narendra Modi said India's new prowess was thanks to what he called "youthful thinking". — Photo courtesy screengrab from Modi's Twitter account
The Foreign Office on Wednesday rejected Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "belligerent rhetoric" against Pakistan, stating that his recent remarks were a "reflection of India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan".

In a statement released today, the FO in response to Modi's remarks from yesterday urged the international community to "take cognisance of Indian leadership’s continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, which pose a threat to regional peace and security".

The FO was referring to claims made by Modi during a speech to military personnel on Tuesday in Delhi, where he said Indian forces were now capable of making Pakistan "bite the dust" in less than 10 days.

"Our armed forces will not take more than seven to 10 days to make Pakistan bite the dust," Modi had declared.

Wearing a maroon National Cadet Corps baseball cap at the event in New Delhi, Modi said India's new prowess was a consequence of what he termed as "youthful thinking". Evidence for this prowess, he said, could be gathered from India's strikes in Azad Jammu and Kashmir last year and in 2016.

In 2016, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred as Indian troops fired across the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. At the time, Indian army had claimed to have carried out surgical strikes, targeting "terror launchpads" along the Line of Control. The claims were rejected by the Pakistan Army as an "illusion being deliberately generated by Indian to create false effects".

The Indian prime minister's comments follow last year's skirmish between the two nuclear-armed states when an Indian fighter jet was shot down — and the pilot captured — by Islamabad after a rare aerial engagement.

In its statement issued today, the Foreign Office said: "[Modi's comments reflect] BJP government and leadership’s desperate attempts to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies.

"The Indian prime minister’s threats and provocative statements further illustrate the extremist mindset that pervades the BJP leadership and has evidently permeated the state institutions in India."

Modi is under pressure after weeks of ongoing protests against a new citizenship law that has been widely criticised for being anti-Muslim, a slowing economy and the prospect of losing the latest in a string of state elections in New Delhi next month.

"Pakistan’s immediate and effective response to India’s Balakot misadventure, including the downing of Indian fighter aircraft and capture of Indian pilot last year, should suffice to underscore the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces," the statement added.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars: in 1947, 1965 and 1971, as well as in 1999 at Kargil.

Modi has alleged that Pakistan continues to wage a "proxy war" against India by backing militants in occupied Kashmir — a charge repeatedly denied by Pakistan — where tens of thousands of people have died in recent decades.

Indian forces have been widely accused by Kashmiris and human rights groups of some of the worst violations reported during the last three decades of conflict; from summary executions, torture and rape to holding suspects as well as civilians for ransom.

Tension in the occupied territory increased last year after India stripped the region of its special status and imposed an indefinite curfew that has been in place for over 150 days.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris, as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government, see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Pak India Ties
World

concerned too
Jan 29, 2020 03:06pm
Cheap Politics
Recommend 0
Anurag Gautam
Jan 29, 2020 03:07pm
Last record was of 14 days may be we can improve it now.
Recommend 0
Usman
Jan 29, 2020 03:09pm
Work on providing clean drinking water, basic health and education facilities, and toilets to your people.
Recommend 0
RAF
Jan 29, 2020 03:12pm
Modi can not control local protest on citizenship/NRC yet making huge claims against N Nation.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 29, 2020 03:13pm
In India, Pakistan obsession is always their trump election card when all else fails!
Recommend 0
Singh
Jan 29, 2020 03:16pm
Creating war hysteria to win elections. Modi is just another selfish thug exploiting a country of 1.3 billion people. A Gujarati warrior sounds funny to me. What they know about wars ?
Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 29, 2020 03:18pm
Oh please take care of India. You have hurt its economy, destroyed its unity and damaged its reputation.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 29, 2020 03:19pm
Like you ran away in February?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 29, 2020 03:19pm
India needs an educated PM.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 29, 2020 03:21pm
A thrilling speech by PM Narendra Modi --- Congratulations !
Recommend 0
Jersey Guy
Jan 29, 2020 03:21pm
I believe him
Recommend 0
Hashmi
Jan 29, 2020 03:22pm
Dream on!
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jan 29, 2020 03:22pm
Is he talking cricket? I thought test matches last only five days.
Recommend 0
Alih
Jan 29, 2020 03:23pm
I guess you should have given this statement in the next general election, you got the seat already, Modi.
Recommend 0
Khalid
Jan 29, 2020 03:23pm
Modi dreams in daylight with open eyes.
Recommend 0
Nadeem
Jan 29, 2020 03:29pm
That’s is correct; hence the reason for Pakistan to develop nuclear weapons.
Recommend 0
JustWasif
Jan 29, 2020 03:30pm
And after that??
Recommend 0
JustWasif
Jan 29, 2020 03:31pm
We need to win the peace... It will help humans on the planet.
Recommend 0
Nation
Jan 29, 2020 03:31pm
Loud and clear.
Recommend 0
oldhabibian
Jan 29, 2020 03:34pm
Politicians! Say anything to get elected!
Recommend 0
JustWasif
Jan 29, 2020 03:34pm
Can you politicians say anything that is good for humans? No.
Recommend 0
Cactus
Jan 29, 2020 03:42pm
New gimmicks to repair damaged reputation and credibility
Recommend 0
Philosopher (From Japan)
Jan 29, 2020 03:43pm
...and Pakistan can win by using a single click.
Recommend 0
Simple
Jan 29, 2020 03:55pm
True
Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Jan 29, 2020 04:11pm
Then why you waiting for Mr Modi. Stop this election drama one for all. Your own people know that this is just a political stunt to get vote.
Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Jan 29, 2020 04:17pm
Keep dreaming. It doesn't cost.
Recommend 0
Mango Man
Jan 29, 2020 04:21pm
Politically motivated speech... only for domestic consumption... Delhi elections are the target.
Recommend 0
Kuber
Jan 29, 2020 04:21pm
Right
Recommend 0
Ahmad
Jan 29, 2020 04:22pm
Ten days are too many. There shall be no India in ten hours.
Recommend 0
Roshan
Jan 29, 2020 04:34pm
If he is saying it, I believe him.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 29, 2020 04:36pm
Indian premier talks about Pakistan and Pakistani premier talks about India. It’s high time that both leaders start worrying about their own country.
Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Jan 29, 2020 04:36pm
I like his humor!
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 29, 2020 04:37pm
Modi has run out of ideas which is why he keeps on using the anti Pakistan rhetoric to build his vote bank. The term PEACE does not exist in his dictionary which is very sad.
Recommend 0
Sunil Dhiman
Jan 29, 2020 04:41pm
Yes Modi is there then it is possible
Recommend 0
ajay
Jan 29, 2020 04:44pm
Modi is not at all in pressure. He does what he says.
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jan 29, 2020 04:45pm
PM Modi is not wrong.
Recommend 0
Afridi
Jan 29, 2020 04:48pm
'Youthful thinking'? More like wishful thinking.
Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 29, 2020 04:48pm
Keep dreaming !
Recommend 0
Human
Jan 29, 2020 04:52pm
Imagine if India had actually done anything worthwhile in February.
Recommend 0
Saravjeet Singh
Jan 29, 2020 05:00pm
If you go by History then this seems to be true.
Recommend 0
Hassan Jamil
Jan 29, 2020 05:06pm
Mr. Modi riling support for the elections again. I wonder when Indians will become wise to this con-man.
Recommend 0
Ali zaidi
Jan 29, 2020 05:08pm
Americans said the same thing 17 years ago.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 29, 2020 05:13pm
This man has lost it. Trying to win votes on false claims. He will never try any misadventure after Feb 27th 2019, forget war, he can't even dream of one.
Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Jan 29, 2020 05:22pm
BJP should come out of fools paradise..!
Recommend 0
Asad
Jan 29, 2020 05:26pm
We shall see!
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Jan 29, 2020 05:29pm
Election bite....media should stop covering what politicians say before election....
Recommend 0
shuaib
Jan 29, 2020 05:30pm
Yeh, maximum time (10 days) before citizens of both Countries eat dust while leaders enjoy in bunkers. What a waste, what a foresight
Recommend 0
Ali khan
Jan 29, 2020 05:32pm
He can Dream on...
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 29, 2020 05:34pm
Modi is delusional as ever.
Recommend 0
sarang
Jan 29, 2020 05:44pm
Whether this kind of speech is coming from an Indian or a Pakistani politician, people of both countries should learn to ignore it. All of us just need peace. Every soldier is a human first, then only he is an Indian or Pakistani.
Recommend 0
Desi
Jan 29, 2020 05:52pm
It is great to live in fantasy island and say whatever you want.
Recommend 0
Sadiq
Jan 29, 2020 05:54pm
Never ever challenge brave Pakistani forces
Recommend 0

