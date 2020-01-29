DAWN.COM

4 Pakistani students in China diagnosed with coronavirus

Dawn.comUpdated January 29, 2020

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza addressing a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Four Pakistani students in China tested positive for the coronavirus, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Mirza said that a large proportion of the Pakistanis living in China were students of which over 500 students were based in the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the new virus.

The premier's special assistant said that there were four Pakistani students confirmed to have the coronavirus with links to Wuhan.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan's behalf, Mirza assured the children's families of the government's support. He said that they will take on the responsibility of these children and all Pakistanis in China.

"We will take care of them the same way we would care for our own children," he said.

Mirza, however, said that no case of the coronavirus had been confirmed in Pakistan yet.

"There is not even one confirmed case of coronavirus inside Pakistan," he said, adding that there were four individuals suspected of having the virus who were then kept under observation and their samples were collected. Mirza said that their health was improving and per the evidence, they could say with a great degree of certainty that the individuals do not have coronavirus.

The premier's special assistant added that the cabinet had also discussed the virus during which he had presented a short briefing.

Mirza said that the government and himself were in constant contact with the Foreign Office, Pakistan's ambassador in China as well as the embassy there.

The new virus has killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000 in mainland China and abroad so far.

The United Arab Emirates, home to long haul carriers Emirates and Etihad, also confirmed its first case on Wednesday in a person who had come from Wuhan, the state-run news agency reported.

The infection is believed to have originated in a wild animal market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where it jumped to humans before spreading rapidly across the country, prompting authorities to enact drastic nationwide travel restrictions in recent days.

Measures to avoid being infected

The National Institute of Health (NIH), as well as international health bodies including the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) have issued public advisories listing preventive measures which should be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Here are a few simple measures you can take to avoid being infected:

  • Wash your hands regularly for no less than 10 seconds with soap and water. Using an alcohol-based sanitiser is also advised.

  • Wear a facemask and avoid close contact with anyone with a cough or flu. Fever, cough and respiratory problems have been identified as early symptoms of coronavirus.

  • If you have any of the above symptoms, contact a doctor at the earliest.

  • Cover your mouth and nose with your hand or tissue while coughing or sneezing to protect other people from germs. Discard the tissue immediately and wash/sanitise your hands.

  • While visiting a live market in an area where the virus has been detected, avoid contact with animals.

  • Avoid eating undercooked meat. Raw meat should be handled carefully in order to avoid contamination.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (14)

Talal Ather
Jan 29, 2020 12:12pm
The government needs to show ownership of its citizens. They need to be airlifted via charted airplane to Pakistan and treated individually.
Naxalite
Jan 29, 2020 12:18pm
They should be treated in China, Pakistan doesn't have the treatment yet
Haris
Jan 29, 2020 12:20pm
Please don't bring them back. Wait till this is over and they are cured, as bringing them back will cause the disease to spread.
Akabarullah
Jan 29, 2020 12:26pm
Don't know which animals contacted this dreaded virus, better to avoid all non-veg food.
Singh
Jan 29, 2020 12:33pm
If 5 out of 500 Pakistani students are infected what will be the real situation in a city inhabiting 11 million people. I think Chinese government is hiding the facts to prevent panic and chaos.
Syed Ali Hashmi
Jan 29, 2020 12:35pm
Feeling sad, Pak Govt. and embassy should take immediate steps to shift Pakistani students of Wuhan to safe place inside china.
Umesh
Jan 29, 2020 01:19pm
@Singh, Very, very correct. Going by the preparations china is making, the endemic seems to be fare more serious and casualties may have been more than figures quoted by the Chinese.
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 29, 2020 01:42pm
Very bad news. Let them continue with their medical management in China only. Bringing them back to home will only spread the virus further.
Qamar
Jan 29, 2020 02:35pm
What our govt doing? Only meetings. Shame
farhan
Jan 29, 2020 02:37pm
They must be eating animal meat..
Merge of equals
Jan 29, 2020 02:40pm
Should have removed all Pakistanis from that region ASAP, value your citizens and not just when you need their votes.
dynamite
Jan 29, 2020 02:42pm
@Singh, correct and agree completely
dynamite
Jan 29, 2020 02:42pm
It is self inflicted virus to bring down population in China
Vijay B.
Jan 29, 2020 05:16pm
I sincerely hope China can contain this deadly Coronavirus to their side of the Himalayas and the Karakorums and not export it down CPEC to our part of the subcontinent.
