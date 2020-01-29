DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 29, 2020

India won’t play Asia Cup in Pakistan: BCCI

AgenciesUpdated January 29, 2020

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is clear that while it has no problem with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hosting the 2020 edition of the Asia Cup — set to be a preparatory ground for the World T20 in Australia — the venue needs to be a neutral one as travelling to the neighbouring country isn’t an option at present.

Speaking to IANS news agency, a BCCI official said that the hosting rights is not an issue and it is just a case of picking a neutral venue as the Indian team wouldn’t be travelling to Pakistan for the T20 tournament that will see the top Asian teams in action.

“The question isn’t about the PCB hosting the tournament. It is about the venue and as things stand now, it is quite clear that we would need a neutral venue. There is no way that an Indian team can visit Pakistan to even participate in a multi-nation event like the Asia Cup. If the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is ok with an Asia Cup minus India then it is a different ball game. But if India is to participate in the Asia Cup, then the venue cannot be Pakistan,” the BCCI official remarked.

In fact, issues in obtaining visa for Pakistan players to come and play the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup in India was one of the major reasons why the tournament was shifted out of the country with the BCCI hosting the event in the UAE.

The official further said the PCB can do just the same and host the event at a neutral venue. “A neutral venue is always an option. The BCCI did it in 2018,” the official underlined.

Cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade when Sri Lanka toured the nation in 2019. While Sri Lanka was the first nation to play a full series in the country, Bangladesh is currently undertaking a tour to the country in three phases. They just finished playing three T20 Internationals, all in Lahore. Bangladesh now play a Test from Feb 7 to 11 in Rawalpindi and then feature in a one-off ODI before playing the second Test from April 5 to 9, both in Karachi.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2020

Comments (21)

Rabba
Jan 29, 2020 09:31am
loud and clear
Recommend 0
Naxalite
Jan 29, 2020 09:32am
Keep the politics out of sports
Recommend 0
Punit
Jan 29, 2020 09:33am
Nice decision by BCCI.
Recommend 0
Rahim
Jan 29, 2020 09:37am
What’s new? Just play them at UAE
Recommend 0
Shahid
Jan 29, 2020 09:37am
Let them bask in their own sun. Why is PCB so anxious to play India in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Reality Bites
Jan 29, 2020 09:38am
Suit yourself
Recommend 0
Suresh
Jan 29, 2020 09:44am
Correct decession by (BCCI) Board of Control for Cricket in India. The venue should be shifted to a neutral location. At present Indians cannot travel to Pakistan except Kartarpur corridor
Recommend 0
Ranjan Meher
Jan 29, 2020 09:45am
India should participate in the tournament irrespective of the venue.. cricket should be left out of politics
Recommend 0
Ravi-Pune
Jan 29, 2020 09:49am
sad news for the persons like me....
Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 29, 2020 09:50am
What a shame
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Jan 29, 2020 09:58am
@Naxalite Keep the politics out of trade R.S. Menon, Bangalore
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Jan 29, 2020 10:01am
Neutral Venue is not bad thing.
Recommend 0
Jigar J
Jan 29, 2020 10:02am
Excellent decision by BCCI.
Recommend 0
Reader
Jan 29, 2020 10:03am
Can the cricketinmg ties be mended now that Imran is the leader?
Recommend 0
Glen
Jan 29, 2020 10:03am
Why last time BCCI held it at UAE. so pakistan can do the same.
Recommend 0
Pushpa
Jan 29, 2020 10:03am
PCB knows very well, why and what is the reason.
Recommend 0
Mridula B
Jan 29, 2020 10:05am
Right decision.
Recommend 0
Ashif
Jan 29, 2020 10:07am
If India can shift Asia cup to a neutral venue then pcb too shouldn't have any issues
Recommend 0
Zubeida
Jan 29, 2020 10:08am
India will be playing in World Kabbadi hosted by Pakistan, but wont play cricket, bit confusing.
Recommend 0
citizen
Jan 29, 2020 10:08am
scared of loosing...
Recommend 0
Arun
Jan 29, 2020 10:11am
If India chose neutral venue in 2018, Pakistan should do the same. Simple as that.
Recommend 0

