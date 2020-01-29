SHC lifts stay order on transfer of police chief

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday disposed of an application seeking a restraining order regarding surrendering the services of the Sindh inspector general of police after the provincial law officer submitted that no action would be taken to remove the IGP in violation of law.

Meanwhile, also on Tuesday Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani once again criticised IGP Kaleem Imam for his “involvement in politics”. Mr Imam, on the other hand, while speaking at a police function claimed that a “conspiracy” was afoot to remove him as Sindh’s top cop.

On Jan 10, the SHC through an interim order had restrained the provincial authorities from surrendering the services of the IGP without consultation of the federal government as provided in Article 12 (2) of the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act, 1861 & Revival of Police Order, 2002) (Amendment) Act, 2019 till Jan 28.

When the matter came up for hearing before the two-judge SHC bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar on Tuesday, Advocate General Salman Talibuddin appeared in court and gave a clear statement.

The bench in its order stated that it had passed an interim order at the first hearing after hearing preliminary arguments of the lawyer for the petitioners.

“Today, learned advocate general, Sindh, appeared and clearly given a statement that no action shall be taken for removing the Inspector General of Police, Sindh in violation of Article 12 (2) of the Sindh (Repeal of the Police Act, 1861 & Revival of Police Order, 2002) (Amendment) Act, 2019,” it added.

“In view of such statement on behalf of the AG, the stay application is disposed of with direction that no violation of Article 12 (2) of the act will be committed by provincial and federal authorities concerned,” it concluded.

Civil rights campaigner Jibran Nasir and others had petitioned the SHC and sought enforcement of Article 12 (2) of the act in letter and spirit and also filed an interlocutory application seeking a restraining order not to remove or surrender the services of the IGP without substantive consultation with the federal government as required under Article 12 of the act.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said on Tuesday that the stance of the provincial government was being endorsed bit by bit as “IGP Kaleem Imam is involved more in politics than his profession”.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s leaders in Sindh were politicising the issue just to milk the situation to their political advantage.

He was responding to questions at a press conference held here to officially welcome workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan who joined the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Commenting over Monday’s meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, he said it was held in a “very pleasant” atmosphere.

He added that they discussed the possibilities of serving people by cooperating with each other. “The CM discussed with the PM about wheat crisis, polio, coronavirus, locusts, etc. The CM also informed the PM about delays in release of funds by the federal government,” he added.

Mr Ghani, who is also the PPP’s Karachi division president, claimed that certain “important figures” of the city would soon join the PPP.

The media was introduced to the new cadres, most of whom were formerly associated with the MQM. Besides, some former activists of the Pak Sarzameen Party, Awami National Party and All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organisation were also among those who announced to quit their parties and joined the PPP.

He said people had always been imposed as representatives of Karachi, but the city’s true representatives were never allowed to represent their constituents.

Meanwhile, in a lighter vein commenting on reports of his possible transfer at a ceremony held at the Central Police Office IG Kaleem Imam on Tuesday caused quite a stir in the provincial government quarters.

Mr Imam was speaking at a programme to inaugurate a martyrs’ monument, Yadgar-i-Shuhada, when he chose to share his thoughts on the speeches made before him.

“My transfer is not an easy game,” he said with a smile only to receive a roar of applause from the audience. “This ceremony is not supposed to be a farewell party. But an impression has been given that it’s my farewell party. It’s a conspiracy against me. The Sindh police seem to make an attempt to save money for a farewell party in case my transfer is ordered. Even if I go, it would not be a transfer but a kind of evolution and I would transcend [from that].”

However, he hinted at some serious challenges he had been facing and suggested his colleagues to stay firm in testing times.

“You face good time and bad time in the line of duty. You have to keep the honour of your oath and for that you meet challenges. But you don’t need to worry. Stay firm and follow the path of truth,” he added.

