DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 28, 2020

'Ministers and lawmakers have occupied state land' in Sindh, remarks CJP

Haseeb BhattiJanuary 28, 2020

Email

The top court was hearing a case pertaining to deforestation and leasing out of state-owned land to private developers. — Dawn/File
The top court was hearing a case pertaining to deforestation and leasing out of state-owned land to private developers. — Dawn/File

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Sindh authorities to cancel the illegal allotment of land belonging to the provincial forest department in a case pertaining to deforestation and leasing out of state-owned land to private developers.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, who headed the three-member bench hearing the case in Islamabad, lamented that "ministers and lawmakers have occupied state land in Sukkur".

The chief justice said that the forest department's employees were also complicit in the practice of land grabbing and illegal allotment.

He asked if Bahria Town Karachi was also being built on illegally occupied land. The legal counsel of the petitioner responded in the affirmative and said that the housing society has been built on 3,134 acres.

"The Sindh government has turned a blind eye [towards the land grabbing]," he said, adding: "Why don't we summon the Sindh chief minister?"

The chief justice told the Sindh Forest Department to withdraw the land which was illegally allotted and submit a report, along with satellite images, in the Supreme Court. The hearing was adjourned for two months.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ibrahim S
Jan 28, 2020 08:04pm
I knew the fact since I was a child, How are we going to take it back .
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 28, 2020

Trouble in Punjab

The prime minister might want to absorb the gravity of the situation in Punjab and come up with specific solutions.
January 28, 2020

Student unions

JUST when it needed to lend support, the Higher Education Commission has instead vocalised its opposition to the...
Updated January 28, 2020

Media crisis

TO say that the Pakistani media is going through a grave crisis would be an understatement. The drop in revenues and...
January 27, 2020

Baghdad protest

IN its limited understanding of events, particularly the complex workings of the Middle East, the Trump...
January 27, 2020

A standard curriculum

IN theory, education should be the great leveller. However, in many other post-colonial nations like Pakistan it is...
January 27, 2020

Women on wheels

ON Friday, hundreds of women were issued driving certificates and employment with a ride-hailing service at a packed...