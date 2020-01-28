DAWN.COM

State Bank maintains policy rate at 13.25 per cent

Reuters | Dawn.comUpdated January 28, 2020

SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir addresses a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held its main policy rate at 13.25 per cent on Tuesday as it juggled competing goals of adding stimulus to the economy and taming inflation.

The central bank has held rates at 13.25pc since July, when it took a pause from a series of hikes at a level some businesses and exporters have said is hampering investment.

“While controlling inflation we also have to support sectors that contribute to our exports,” SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir said at the bank's first monetary policy announcement of 2020.

Inflation rose 12.6pc in the year to December, just below an almost nine-year high of 12.7pc hit a month earlier, as rising costs for items like food put pressure on household budgets and rising oil and power prices lifted costs for businesses.

Baqir explained that the interest rate has not been changed as the inflation rate is expected to remain at 11 to 12pc this year, Radio Pakistan reported. However, he said, improvements in supply are likely to reduce inflation.

“Inflation will start declining gradually, but when we're not sure, we can't say,” Baqir said.

He said economic stability in the country is further improving with job creation expected to rise. According to the SBP governor, agricultural production may not meet its target this year.

The bank also announced measures to support exporters, such as increasing credit limits, underscoring the toll historically high rates are having on businesses for whom the prospect of higher borrowing costs could lead to holding off on investment.

Vulnerabilites improving

The SBP noted that key economic vulnerabilities that had sparked alarm for the government and economists the previous year were improving.

With sinking foreign reserves and a large current account deficit, the government struck an agreement in April with the International Monetary Fund for a $6 billion three-year rescue package.

The current account deficit had contracted by 75pc to $2.15 billion in the six months ending December, according to the bank's monetary policy statement. Foreign reserves had risen more than 60pc to $11.7 billion in the past six months.

Baqir said that a surge in portfolio inflows reflected an improvement in international investors' credit assessment of Pakistan, and was deepening capital markets while representing limited risks.

But some economists have raised concerns about this so-called 'hot money' as high interest rates draw foreign investment into short-term debt which could pose a risk if it is suddenly withdrawn.

“The State Bank is attracting ... hot money, they want hot money to keep coming for some time so the external account improves,” said Khurram Shehzad, an economist and financial analyst based in Karachi.

He added that in the medium term, the government still needed either to ramp up fiscal spending or lower interest rates to spur economic activity.

“Stabilisation has taken place ... but post-stabilisation we now need growth,” he said.

Comments (10)

M. Emad
Jan 28, 2020 06:22pm
13.25% high interest rate is very lucrative for short-term bond investment (foreign 'hot money'), but slowing effect on local economy, business and exports.
Shah
Jan 28, 2020 06:29pm
He is not buckling under pressure, kudos to him.
Vivek Lahore
Jan 28, 2020 06:34pm
The interest rates are kept high to attract more and more hot money, which may pose serious challenges to the government in the future.
M. Saeed
Jan 28, 2020 06:41pm
With the fast aggravating situation of life in the country and regular rise in monthly inflation now hitting every week, one would pray that we do not fall in to the category of countries like Zimbabwe, who have reached to a point where local currency cannot buy anything, All dealings are done in US Dollars.
Vikas
Jan 28, 2020 06:47pm
I think it's the correct decision. With inflationary pressure so high in Pakistan high interest rates have to be maintained or else it can lead to a situation as in Zimbabwe if a free run is given. Secondly the hot money factor is there. A reduction in rates right now may mean an exodus of a lot of funds which may out pressure on the PKR.
MirzaCanada
Jan 28, 2020 06:59pm
High interest rate will create idle money in the banks. Only transaction of money will steer economic growth. From April, Bangladesh will reduce interest rate to single digit.
Uzay Yazdani
Jan 28, 2020 06:59pm
@Vivek Lahore, ..... Pakistan has serious challenges - period.
Uzay Yazdani
Jan 28, 2020 07:00pm
@M. Saeed, ... It is the same situation in Venezuela.
A shah
Jan 28, 2020 07:00pm
Hurting the poor
A shah
Jan 28, 2020 07:01pm
IMF giving orders
