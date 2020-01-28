DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 28, 2020

PTM's Mohsin Dawar among 15 protesters arrested outside Islamabad press club

Sirajuddin | Inamullah KhattakUpdated January 28, 2020

MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were leading a protest against Manzoor Pashteen's arrest outside the Islamabad Press Club and were joined by a large number of supporters, including politicians Afrasiab Khattak and Bushra Gohar. — Photo provided by Inamullah Khattak
MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar were leading a protest against Manzoor Pashteen's arrest outside the Islamabad Press Club and were joined by a large number of supporters, including politicians Afrasiab Khattak and Bushra Gohar. — Photo provided by Inamullah Khattak

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Mohsin Dawar were taken into custody on Tuesday in Islamabad, said Kohsar police Station House Officer (SHO) Akhtar Ali.

SHO Ali said that at least 15 workers of PTM, including Dawar, had been arrested from outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, where they were demonstrating against PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen's arrest. A journalist Khan Zeb was also among those arrested.

Earlier, Ali had said that PTM leader and MNA Ali Wazir — who was part of the protest — had also been arrested but later denied taking him into custody.

The development was also confirmed by Dawar.

"We are in police custody and [have been] shifted to Kohsar police station," he told DawnNewsTV.

The reason for the arrests was not immediately clear. However, a police official, who spoke to DawnNewsTV on condition of anonymity, said that the protesters were arrested on the orders of higher authorities.

A large number of supporters and PTM workers were attending the protest, including politicians Afrasiab Khattak and Bushra Gohar.

A video, shared by BBC correspondent Secunder Kermani on Twitter, purportedly showed the PTM leaders being arrested by the police.

Protests against the PTM chief's arrest were also held in various areas including Mir Ali, Tank, Miranshah and Zhob.

In Peshawar, PTM workers and supporters gathered outside the city's press club to protest against Pashteen's arrest and demanded his immediate release.

PTM workers and supporters gather outside Peshawar Press Club to protest against Manzoor Pashteen's arrest. — Photo provided by Sirajuddin
PTM workers and supporters gather outside Peshawar Press Club to protest against Manzoor Pashteen's arrest. — Photo provided by Sirajuddin

A protest was also held outside the Karachi Press Club and was attended by PTM supporters and members of civil society.

The PTM chief was arrested on Monday from Peshawar's Shaheen Town and was sent to the city's central jail on a 14-day judicial remand. Earlier today, he was shifted to Dera Ismail Khan on the orders of a local court.

According to police, a case was registered against the PTM chief at the City Police Station in DI Khan on January 18 under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the first information report, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Pashteen and other PTM leaders had attended a gathering on January 18 in DI Khan where the PTM chief had allegedly said that the 1973 Constitution violated basic human rights. The FIR added that Pashteen also made derogatory remarks about the state.

Police had also arrested nine other PTM workers who were identified as Muhammad Salam, Abdul Hameed, Idrees, Bilal, Mohib, Sajjadul Hassan, Aimal, Farooq and Muhammad Salman.

PTM movement

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

The party has been critical of the state's policies in the country's tribal belt, where a massive operation against terrorists was conducted in recent times leading to large-scale displacement and enforced disappearances.

PTM's leaders, in particular its elected members to the National Assembly, have come under fire for pursuing the release of individuals detained by authorities without due process. The army alleges the party of running an anti-national agenda and for playing into the hands of the state's enemies.

This is the second time Dawar and Wazir have been arrested by police during a public gathering. Last year, they were arrested after a protest gathering in Kharqamar for allegedly using violence and clashing with army personnel. The party while rejecting these allegations, insisted that theirs is a peaceful struggle for the rights of people from the country's tribal belt.

Sher Khan
Jan 28, 2020 05:23pm
Keep them under Army and trial also be under Army.
Sandeep Chowta
Jan 28, 2020 05:30pm
You protest, You get arrested.
Shampee
Jan 28, 2020 05:32pm
is the state making them heroes?
Ali da Malanga
Jan 28, 2020 05:41pm
This time, keep them locked up.
Wali
Jan 28, 2020 05:49pm
Pashtoon always remember what you did to them. We will take the revenge. Always remember
yaqoob
Jan 28, 2020 05:52pm
They need to be behind bar. Period
Kedar
Jan 28, 2020 05:57pm
Keep on advocating freedom of expression, democracy, human rights to others; while do the exact opposite at home.
M. Saeed
Jan 28, 2020 05:58pm
This the third time they are arrested. They should be tried in a special military court and effectively disciplined.
Mustafa
Jan 28, 2020 05:58pm
Sad day in our history
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Jan 28, 2020 05:59pm
This new serious developing political crisis so early in 2020 in Pakistan is not a good omen.
LAHORI KID
Jan 28, 2020 05:59pm
These people for once, need to do something that actually shows they are for their country, and not just their party.
Karachi King
Jan 28, 2020 06:00pm
Finally good move...This should have done a year ago.
LAHORI KID
Jan 28, 2020 06:00pm
There is a big difference between protesting and spreading hate and poison. Good day.
M. Saeed Awan
Jan 28, 2020 06:07pm
So far they are patriot. They did nothing wrong to country and always struggled peacefully for their rights.
Jungraiz
Jan 28, 2020 06:07pm
You know you are right, when you are peaceful and asking for the constitutional rights for your people..........and you still get arrested.
M. Emad
Jan 28, 2020 06:13pm
Brutal Repression.
kamal chowkidar
Jan 28, 2020 06:20pm
A very sad day. They were very useful assets.
Humanity
Jan 28, 2020 07:10pm
No one should get disappeared or punished if they are not doing any harm to their country. They are all equal citizens and should be treated and heard equally.
N_Saq
Jan 28, 2020 07:14pm
I don't understand why these people are being arrested? I don't see if they have done anything illegal i.e. they did no break any law. Peaceful protest is and should be everyone's right. If you arrest/attack people protesting peacefully then it just makes their case stronger and increase their popularity plus arrest of innocent who has not broken any law will draw unnecessary international attention towards Pak too? However, if they have broken a law or are working against the State then they need to be brought to the courts, proven guilty and then put behind bars otherwise you have no choice but to let them go. That is why I keep saying in order to move forward Pak needs to make the law supreme by bringing everyone under the purview of the law and carry out severe punishments if anyone dare breaks a law. If everything is done within the framework of legal domain then no one can point fingers at you tomorrow.
