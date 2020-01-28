DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 28, 2020

Afghan president's tweets 'equivalent to interfering in Pakistan's internal affairs': Awan

Dawn.comJanuary 28, 2020

Email

Afghan president's tweets are "equivalent to interfering in Pakistan's internal affairs", SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan said. — APP/File
Afghan president's tweets are "equivalent to interfering in Pakistan's internal affairs", SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan said. — APP/File

A day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shared his concerns over the arrest of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen, the government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan deemed his comments "equivalent to interfering in Pakistan's internal affairs".

Ghani on Monday, via Twitter, had said that he was "troubled by the arrest of Manzoor Pashteen and his colleagues". The Afghan president had tweeted hours after Pashteen was arrested by police in Peshawar over charges of sedition and condemnation of state.

Following Ghani's tweets, the Foreign Office had issued a statement and expressed "serious concern".

"We have noted with serious concern the recent tweets by President Ashraf Ghani, which are a clear interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs and hence, unwarranted. We believe that such statements are not helpful to the promotion of good neighborly relations between the two countries."

The FO said Pakistan wished to maintain close and cordial relations with Afghanistan based on the principles of non-intervention and non-interference and urged the Afghan side to work together for the common objective of peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

In a series of tweets today, the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting (SAPM) said that the Afghanistan leadership should "keep in mind the principles of non-interference in international relations".

"Pakistan is a sovereign state. It is Pakistan's law to take legal action against elements who are against the Constitution," said Awan.

"It is against diplomatic norms for a country to speak against the supremacy of law in another country."

She added that Pakistan's "brave armed forces and upright people" had paved the way for peace in the country and that "miscreants cannot be allowed to play with peace".

"The law will pave its own way against miscreants," said the prime minister's aide, adding that Pakistan wished for peace and stability in the region and was willing to work together to establish peace in Afghanistan.

The PTM chief, who was taken to Peshawar's central jail yesterday after the police obtained a 14-day judicial remand from a sessions court, is being moved to DI Khan today, where a case has been filed against him.

Pak Afghan Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
uttam
Jan 28, 2020 01:48pm
madam imran khan does it all the time by tweeting about other neighbours. stop hypocrisy
Recommend 0
tanuj
Jan 28, 2020 01:49pm
somebody just got the taste of their own medicine
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 28, 2020 01:53pm
Unfortunately, Afghan President is often prompted and tweeked by racist Modi and his fascist R.S.S. cronies to issue irresponsible, irrelevant, immature and uncalled for statements against the fertile land of four seasons and 235 million brave, talented, bold and hard working people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Rohit K
Jan 28, 2020 01:56pm
PM Khan and Qureshi randomly talking on international platforms, about Afghanistan, US troops withdrawal with no Afghan rep, is also an interference.
Recommend 0
Nandini
Jan 28, 2020 01:57pm
Let Afghanistan government deal with Afghanistan Taliban and US troops peace deal, why Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fairview
Jan 28, 2020 02:00pm
Ghani is worried about his ASSETS not Manzoor
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Jan 28, 2020 02:09pm
Non- interference, and peaceful coexistence, are the best principles at neighborhood. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is not happy with the ongoing peace talks, hence frustrated,and unnecessarily comments on PTM which is a Pak Origin party., already registered with ECP.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

January 28, 2020

Trouble in Punjab

The prime minister might want to absorb the gravity of the situation in Punjab and come up with specific solutions.
January 28, 2020

Student unions

JUST when it needed to lend support, the Higher Education Commission has instead vocalised its opposition to the...
Updated January 28, 2020

Media crisis

TO say that the Pakistani media is going through a grave crisis would be an understatement. The drop in revenues and...
January 27, 2020

Baghdad protest

IN its limited understanding of events, particularly the complex workings of the Middle East, the Trump...
January 27, 2020

A standard curriculum

IN theory, education should be the great leveller. However, in many other post-colonial nations like Pakistan it is...
January 27, 2020

Women on wheels

ON Friday, hundreds of women were issued driving certificates and employment with a ride-hailing service at a packed...