'You should have resigned after train tragedy,' CJP tells Sheikh Rashid

Haseeb BhattiUpdated January 28, 2020

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid speaks to media following the Supreme Court hearing. — DawnNewsTV
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid to submit in court a business plan to uplift Pakistan Railways from it current condition, giving the minister two weeks time to do so.

While hearing a case pertaining to losses incurred by the national organisation, a three-member bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah expressed displeasure with the railways minister over his running of the organisation.

The chief justice asked the railways minister to inform the court about an October 2019 fire that had engulfed a train, killing 73 passengers when apparently a gas cylinder brought by one of the travellers had exploded.

"You should have submitted your resignation," said the top judge, in response to which Rashid said that 75 people had been dismissed after the tragic incident.

"Yesterday we were told that two people were fired. You fired lower-level employees, when will the higher-ranking ones be [dismissed]?" asked Justice Ahmed.

"We will also remove higher-level employees," said Rashid in response.

"We do not see this happening, you are the highest-ranking employee," remarked the chief justice, adding: "Minister Sahib don't show people dreams, today you are running an 18th century railways. There is plundering in the railways department."

In response, the federal minister said he had been working 18 hours a day and had increased railways' passengers by seven million.

"Even in 2020, your entire system is being run on parchis (favours)," the chief justice remarked.

A day earlier, the apex court had observed that no department in the country was more corrupt than Pakistan Railways and summoned Rashid, the railways secretary and its chief operating officer to answer the court's questions today.

During today's proceedings, the chief justice said: "Yes, Mr Sahib [Rashid], tell us what you are doing. Your whole story is in front of us. The railways will not function under your administration."

Additionally, the court said ideally revenue from railways should take the ministry out of debt and make it profitable. The three-judge bench asked Rashid to present a business plan in the next hearing, adding that if there was any deviation from the plan presented in court, action will be taken.

The court also ordered that the six-kilometre portion of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) be completed in two weeks and instructed the Sindh government to provide all assistance on the project.

Adjourning proceedings till February 12, the court summoned the minister and the secretary of planning in the next hearing.

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Rashid said he will take the railways forward as per the instructions of the chief justice.

Rashid also clarified that the audit report referred to in the Supreme Court earlier was an audit report from 2013-17, adding that their report has not yet been released.

"When our audit report is released, then we are answerable. This is the audit report of the previous government," he said.

Comments (23)

Sarah
Jan 28, 2020 11:31am
Only those who havr honour resign
Recommend 0
Nadeemghuman
Jan 28, 2020 11:31am
Agreed
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 28, 2020 11:39am
Has any railway minister ever tendered his or her resignation due to a train accident since August 14, 1947 in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 28, 2020 11:40am
In fact several people including myself had said he should resign when the train tragedy happened. He is the one who used to speak on everything except Railways.
Recommend 0
Dana Andrews, Sydney
Jan 28, 2020 11:40am
When the King himself is useless and incompetent , what can you expect from his Minister.
Recommend 0
Abdul Waheed
Jan 28, 2020 11:44am
What he was doing up-till now
Recommend 0
DVK
Jan 28, 2020 11:49am
He talks a lot about everything else other than his assignment. India appointed top retired person as external affairs minister. Why not think on those lines? There must be many dedicated, sincere but retired railway employees.
Recommend 0
Justice First
Jan 28, 2020 11:59am
Imran Khan has no choice and he has to keep this gentleman in his cabinet to whom he said once "he won't appoint him as a peon as he doesn't even fit for that job".
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jan 28, 2020 12:00pm
I would suggest sitting CJP to either compete inquiry in model town killings, attack on SC by PMLN led by NS... else should resign.
Recommend 0
Emu
Jan 28, 2020 12:04pm
Is he a business analysts now
Recommend 0
FAISAL
Jan 28, 2020 12:05pm
Should already be resigned. Why delay ?
Recommend 0
Vishal
Jan 28, 2020 12:17pm
Very bold, clear and strong statement by the Court.
Recommend 0
rafay
Jan 28, 2020 12:19pm
shaikh Rasheed is self obsessed person, never he did anything notable still he thinks he brought PTI in power.
Recommend 0
Yasir
Jan 28, 2020 12:20pm
Railway is the most corrupt department? ever heard of Police, Judge sahib
Recommend 0
manjeet kocchar
Jan 28, 2020 12:22pm
Court playing the role of PM. Under which h law of Pakistan Minister is required to present business plan before court.
Recommend 0
Shah
Jan 28, 2020 12:26pm
I remember when Imran Khan used to say the same thing about previous railway ministers.
Recommend 0
Compulsive
Jan 28, 2020 12:26pm
Nothing will happen
Recommend 0
shariq
Jan 28, 2020 12:29pm
Pindi Boy will come through! I wish SC had issue similar orders during previous governments tenure. SC should follow it through.
Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Jan 28, 2020 12:29pm
Sheikh Shab is more concerned about Imran remains in power then to uplift the ministry he is assigned too... he is too busy uttering & lashing opposition ,
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Jan 28, 2020 12:30pm
Amazing comments. Pot calling kettle black.
Recommend 0
Superb
Jan 28, 2020 12:32pm
Good step by judiciary
Recommend 0
ad
Jan 28, 2020 12:33pm
is the CJ well informed. agreed that railway is still in problems. But the audit report is old and they should ask for latest reports for past one year and set realistic goals and excess staff should be fired without wasting a single second.
Recommend 0
Iltaf Hussain
Jan 28, 2020 12:38pm
Yes!! He must be resigned from his position!! He talks a lot about everything except his assesments
Recommend 0

