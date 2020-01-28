DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 28, 2020

PPP questions PM’s foreign visits at friend’s expense

Syed Irfan RazaUpdated January 28, 2020

The PPP secretary general said employees of foreign donor agencies were being given lucrative posts, especially in the departments working under the finance ministry, and his party had raised questions a number of times about such appointments. — AFP/File
The PPP secretary general said employees of foreign donor agencies were being given lucrative posts, especially in the departments working under the finance ministry, and his party had raised questions a number of times about such appointments. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed reservations over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign visits funded by his ‘friend’ and demanded that the issue be debated in the National Security Committee.

In a statement on Monday, PPP secretary general Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said the prime minister had put national security at stake by paying official foreign visits whose expenses were borne by his personal friends.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs must present records of the prime minister’s foreign visits to the National Security Committee as the PPP has strong reservations over bearing of expenses of the prime minister’s official visits by one of his friends,” he added.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Khan had said at a function that his trip to Davos, Switzerland, where he recently attended a conference of the World Economic Forum (WEF), was sponsored by two of his friends.

The PPP leader said the nation reserved the right to know what he described as “investment” in the prime minister. “It is a big question mark what are the motives behind ‘friends’ expenditure’ on the prime minister’s official visits,” he added.

Mr Bukhari said that bearing expenses of the foreign tours of the country’s chief executive by an “unknown” person was a serious issue. “The issue has raised doubts as to why a chief executive of the country, who has access to the national secrets, is being funded privately,” he added.

The PPP secretary general said employees of foreign donor agencies were being given lucrative posts, especially in the departments working under the finance ministry, and his party had raised questions a number of times about such appointments.

When contacted, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said a think tank of Pakistanis in Davos sponsored the prime minister’s visit as a tradition, as it had borne expenses of boarding and lodging of all Pakistani leaders who had attended WEF in the past.

“Not only Imran Khan but also our leaders in the past like former president Gen Pervez Musharraf, and former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani had also attended WEF’s summits at the expense of the think tank,” she claimed.

Ms Awan said the think tank consisted of some Pakistani families who have been working for the country’s image-building sitting abroad. She said that being a simple and honest person, PM Khan explained publicly that his visit was sponsored by some individuals, while many Pakistani rulers in the past had enjoyed the same facility, but they never disclosed it.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2020

Comments (11)

Student
Jan 28, 2020 10:25am
IK will repay him in a few months by one way or another. Opposition should not be worried.
Recommend 0
Maqbool Siddiqui
Jan 28, 2020 10:32am
I believe the same PPP leader used to live in the vicinity of Quaid Adam University and constructed a big home illegally in the university. How can people point finger on others when their own clothes are dirty?
Recommend 0
Sheharyar Javaid
Jan 28, 2020 10:34am
This PM needs to be more vigilant and responsible in his dealings than being honest. As honesty coupled with ineptitude is far more dangerous than a corruption of few millions. And favors given to people in power always come under the definition of corruption. No matter how you rephrase it and how you try to portray it as a years long tradition.
Recommend 0
Izhar
Jan 28, 2020 10:37am
If it was an official visit it should have been paid for by the state. If it was a personal visit, its being sponsored by friends was clearly a corrupt practice.
Recommend 0
shib
Jan 28, 2020 10:44am
Look who is talking...Do they have enough moral courage to ask this question...Guess not...
Recommend 0
mirza
Jan 28, 2020 10:45am
This was shameful. Pakistan can bear such small expenses. But then we know that IK is incapable of thinking straight.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 28, 2020 10:46am
With PPP it’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t.
Recommend 0
SAK
Jan 28, 2020 10:53am
Rejected people have no right to comment on elected PM. This man himself has checkered credibility besides having no credentials as parliamentarian so how can he make such like demands.
Recommend 0
Uza Syed
Jan 28, 2020 10:54am
Is it the same Nayyer Bukhari who has stolen Quaid e Azam University land and built a palatial house on this encroachment?
Recommend 0
DIY
Jan 28, 2020 11:28am
@Student, ignorance is bliss. I am always amazed at the innocence of PTI supporters.
Recommend 0
Mehdi Ali
Jan 28, 2020 11:30am
I am proud of you IK
Recommend 0

