DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 27, 2020

PM Imran hails youth as Pakistan's 'biggest asset', distributes cheques among young entrepreneurs

Dawn.comJanuary 27, 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a cheque distribution ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Programme in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a cheque distribution ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Programme in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday declared that the youth was the country's "biggest asset" and said that the government would invest as much as it can to empower the young population.

The premier was speaking in Karachi at a cheque distribution ceremony of the Kamyab Jawan Programme, where he distributed cheques among young people who had applied for loans in order to start their own business.

"How are nations formed? When young people are vibrant, they work hard, start their own businesses. When they (youth) succeed, they lift up the country," he said. He added that although Pakistan is blessed with countless assets, the biggest asset is its youth.

"Young people can uplift a nation because they have time to work hard [...] they have ambition and that ambition takes them, as well as the country, higher."

The premier told the attendees of the event that the government has started three programmes from which the youth can benefit. A skills development programme, Hunarmand Jawan, is meant to provide professional training to the youth, while the 'Ehsaas for Students' programme will provide 50,000 scholarships to students who require financial aid to complete their education.

"The more we invest in our youth, the more our country will progress," he remarked.

While addressing the event, the prime minister said that it was important to uphold merit to ensure the success of a nation.

"This programme will only succeed when it provides loans on merit," he said, adding that dishonesty causes programmes to fail.

Prime Minister Imran regretted that while Pakistanis who lived overseas were able to succeed in every field, they could not grow at home because of dishonesty and a lack of merit.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2020 08:26pm
Not all powerful, but clearly very sincere and positive thinking. Keep going Khan.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Jan 27, 2020 08:27pm
IK is an inspiration to all the youth not just Pakistan but all over the world. He will soon take the nation and make it totally something else.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jan 27, 2020 08:28pm
No leader in the world handles difficult interviews like him. He has a charm.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2020 08:30pm
Unfortunately, the corrupt blackmailers are trying hard to pollute the youths' minds. Inspiring, relentless struggle, IK.
Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Jan 27, 2020 08:32pm
Will the youth be held accountable on how they spent the money? And if so, how does the government plan to do that? The individual should have to show not only how they utilized the money, but what kind of results they were able achieve, if not, they better be paying that money back.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 27, 2020 08:49pm
"PM Imran hails youth as Pakistan's 'biggest asset', distributes cheques among young entrepreneurs". He has totally forgotten about the biggest strategic assets shipped across the border to create mayhem.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 27, 2020 09:08pm
@Kareem, "IK is an inspiration to all the youth not just Pakistan but all over the world. He will soon take the nation and make it totally something else." I used to hear the same words when NS became PM.
Recommend 0
Yawar
Jan 27, 2020 09:18pm
@kamal chowkidar, I do not remember NS ever being portrayed as an inspiration to anyone in Pakistan. There is no comparison between him and IK.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 27, 2020 09:20pm
Blank cheques
Recommend 0
Aurangzeb Ghauri
Jan 27, 2020 09:21pm
The Pakistan Nation had to wait a long time to finally get a leader of the qualities that Prime Minister Imran Khan has. His vision and action will take Pakistan to new heights. We already see the positive changes in the attitude of the world toward our Country. If any one has doubts they should hear and see the coverage of his visit to WEF Davos. Our Media should do a better job of telling Pakistanis about IK's interviews and interaction at World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland last week.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jan 27, 2020 09:25pm
Good idea but not practical. “Loans will be provided on merit” who will check merit?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jan 27, 2020 09:40pm
@kamal chowkidar, Never!
Recommend 0
Chirag Patel
Jan 27, 2020 09:43pm
A week later there will news that the cheques bounced due to insufficient funds
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Disposable women

Disposable women

In most countries, policies to empower ethnic minority women are the last on the agenda.

Editorial

January 27, 2020

Baghdad protest

IN its limited understanding of events, particularly the complex workings of the Middle East, the Trump...
January 27, 2020

A standard curriculum

IN theory, education should be the great leveller. However, in many other post-colonial nations like Pakistan it is...
January 27, 2020

Women on wheels

ON Friday, hundreds of women were issued driving certificates and employment with a ride-hailing service at a packed...
January 26, 2020

‘Knee-jerk U-turns’

INDUSTRY associations are stepping forward to express their disappointment that commitments made to them are quickly...
January 26, 2020

UK’s travel advisory

It is critical that the state initiate deep-seated reforms that address the root causes of extremism in our society.
January 26, 2020

PTV licence fee

IF the intent was to engender even less goodwill among the public towards it the PTV may have certainly succeeded,...