DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 27, 2020

Senate passes bill allowing paid maternity, paternity leaves

Nadir Guramani | Dawn.comUpdated January 27, 2020

Email

As per the new law, the leaves policy will be applicable in both public and private establishments in the federal capital territory. — Dawn archives
As per the new law, the leaves policy will be applicable in both public and private establishments in the federal capital territory. — Dawn archives

The Senate on Monday passed the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2018, which makes it mandatory for employers to grant paid maternity and paternity leave to employees.

As per the bill, the leaves policy will be applicable in both public and private establishments in the federal capital territory.

According to the bill, women will get paid maternity leave of:

  • 180 days (six months) on first birth
  • 120 days (four months) on second birth
  • 90 days (three months) on third birth

According to the bill, men will get paid paternity leave of:

  • 30 days (one month), a total of three times during service

The bill, presented by Senator Quratulain Marri, was passed with a majority of votes, even as government senators opposed the move. It will now be sent to the National Assembly for debate.

"Maternity leave shall in the prescribed manner be granted on full pay outside the leave account to a female employee on her option to the extent of one hundred and eighty days on first birth, one hundred and twenty days on second birth and ninety days on third birth from the date of commencement thereof," reads the bill, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

However, it adds that the maternity leave will not be granted more than three times in the entire service of a female employee "except when such leave is granted within her leave account [...] or as an extraordinary leave without pay".

The provision for paternity leave “seeks to provide fathers the opportunity to be there at a crucial time without the added responsibility of the workplace,” the bill states, adding that, “the early close relationship between father and child has long-term implications.”

According to the bill, "A male employee expecting his wife to give birth to a child shall, at his option, be granted paternity leave on full pay not exceeding thirty days outside his leave account from the date of its commencement."

The draft law states that the paternity leave will not be granted more than three times in the entire service of a male employee "except when such leave is granted within his leave account [...] or as an extraordinary leave without pay".

Addressing the session on Monday, Senator Marri lamented that female employees weren’t given maternity leave in the public sector. Even in the Senate, women are told not to produce so many children, she added.

Not everyone was in favour of the bill, however, with government lawmakers questioning its utility, given there was already a provision for maternity leaves in the law.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, while opposing the bill, said that there was already a law to give 90-day maternity leave to female employees, while male government employees could avail 48 leaves in a year.

Azhar suggested lowering the number of paternity leaves to 15 days, adding that nowhere in the world was there a provision for these many paternity leaves.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the bill makes it mandatory for employers to grant 6-month paid maternity leave and 3-month paid paternity leave. In fact, it proposes that women get a 6-month leave on the first birth while men be given a 30-day leave. The error is regretted.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ibrahim S
Jan 27, 2020 07:09pm
It’s nice gesture but Who will absorb the cost of those paid leave and benefits. Did you check With other countries maternity leave benefit and what’s their economical health. Please make realistic plans based on country’s affordability .
Recommend 0
ashar
Jan 27, 2020 07:09pm
Its just for Government employees, who are already privileged, they get better raise, they can do whatever at work, and now this, people in Private sector who are crushed by long hours, competition, less salary, threatened to be fired any time, abuse from bosses, unrealistic goals. Will government pass any labor laws for Private sector, long overdue.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 27, 2020 07:17pm
Women will now not be hired....for sure
Recommend 0
joe
Jan 27, 2020 07:34pm
Well Bill should have kept in mind population explosion. This privilege should be limited to TWO children only. Anyone listening.
Recommend 0
Adnan A
Jan 27, 2020 07:37pm
A great step and hopefully language of the bill doesn't hiring discrimination.
Recommend 0
Farooq Khan
Jan 27, 2020 08:00pm
This is mindlessness by supposedly national leaders who are clueless about contemporary businesses practices, especially in a week economy.
Recommend 0
Asim
Jan 27, 2020 08:03pm
Great move! These senators should look a bit deeper prior to ill informed statements like "non where in the world is there provision for these many paternity leaves". Canada, most of Europe has it and some more. Paternity leave is as crucial as maternity leave for child development as family cohesion. Numerous studies prove that.
Recommend 0
Talha
Jan 27, 2020 08:24pm
There is no sense in 3 months of paternity leave.
Recommend 0
Usama K
Jan 27, 2020 08:31pm
@Khan, better step forward and support hiring more women then. You have a voice, use it well.
Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Jan 27, 2020 08:34pm
Again, our government decides to give 6 month maternity leave while the rest of the world gives their employees 6 weeks, way to go acting like we are a fortune 500 caliber country financially.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 27, 2020 08:40pm
6 months is too much , it should be 3 months paid and additional 3 months unpaid and they should be allowed to take these maternity leave once in every five years to also control population issues !
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 27, 2020 08:44pm
This is an encouragement to produce more babies and less real work. No doubt the important work will continue.
Recommend 0
Tamza
Jan 27, 2020 08:51pm
@Farooq Khan, If you read the item, the 'government senators' opposed the bill. Such facility IS REQUIRED but must come with some limitations, such as 1 week paid by employer under 'medical' benefits, the rest under national disability scheme, paid through [poorly collected] taxes.
Recommend 0
Gullo
Jan 27, 2020 08:52pm
@Ibrahim S , in Canada the employer is obligated to pay during maternal or paternal leave — typically it’s 60 to 80 percent of the employees pay for a period of 12 to 18 months
Recommend 0
Waqar Ahmad
Jan 27, 2020 08:59pm
Paternal leave is too much it will be not more than 10 days..i agree with hammad
Recommend 0
Rabba
Jan 27, 2020 09:14pm
in fact with population exploding .. all leaves should be cancelled for second baby
Recommend 0
Hussain Moosvie
Jan 27, 2020 10:01pm
Alas! I am retired now, not eligible for this compensation!!!
Recommend 0
ali
Jan 27, 2020 11:09pm
Relief should be given to the couples as its their basic right. 3 months is not enough time.
Recommend 0
Judge
Jan 27, 2020 11:22pm
This is probably the only good thing IK government has done in last 1.5 years. Not perfect but a good start.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 27, 2020 11:23pm
Now forget about investments from foreign countries.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Disposable women

Disposable women

In most countries, policies to empower ethnic minority women are the last on the agenda.

Editorial

January 27, 2020

Baghdad protest

IN its limited understanding of events, particularly the complex workings of the Middle East, the Trump...
January 27, 2020

A standard curriculum

IN theory, education should be the great leveller. However, in many other post-colonial nations like Pakistan it is...
January 27, 2020

Women on wheels

ON Friday, hundreds of women were issued driving certificates and employment with a ride-hailing service at a packed...
January 26, 2020

‘Knee-jerk U-turns’

INDUSTRY associations are stepping forward to express their disappointment that commitments made to them are quickly...
January 26, 2020

UK’s travel advisory

It is critical that the state initiate deep-seated reforms that address the root causes of extremism in our society.
January 26, 2020

PTV licence fee

IF the intent was to engender even less goodwill among the public towards it the PTV may have certainly succeeded,...