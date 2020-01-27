Senate passes bill allowing 6-month paid maternity leave, 3-month paternity leave

DAWN.COM

As per the new law, the leaves policy will be applicable in both public and private establishments in the federal capital territory. — Dawn archives
As per the new law, the leaves policy will be applicable in both public and private establishments in the federal capital territory. — Dawn archives

The Senate on Monday passed the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2018, which makes it mandatory for employers to grant 6-month paid maternity leave and 3-month paid paternity leave.

As per the bill, the leaves policy will be applicable in both public and private establishments in the federal capital territory.

The bill, presented by Senator Quratulain Marri, was passed with a majority of votes, even as government senators opposed the move. It will now be sent to the National Assembly for debate.

“The employees of every establishment shall be provided six-months paid maternity and three-months paternity leave as and when applied by employees, separately from their leave account, commencing from the date as applied by the applicant in the application and supported by a medical certificate,” reads the bill, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

Besides, the bill also provides for additional three-month maternity leave and one-month paternity leave, both of which would be unpaid.

The provision for paternity leave “seeks to provide fathers the opportunity to be there at a crucial time without the added responsibility of the workplace,” the bill states, adding that, “the early close relationship between father and child has long-term implications.”

Addressing the session on Monday, Senator Marri lamented that female employees weren’t given maternity leave in the public sector. Even in the Senate, women are told not to produce so many children, she added.

Not everyone was in favour of the bill, however, with government lawmakers questioning its utility, given there was already a provision for maternity leaves in the law.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, while opposing the bill, said that there was already a law to give 90-day maternity leave to female employees, while male government employees could avail 48-day leaves in a year.

Azhar suggested lowering the number of paternity leaves to 15 days, adding that nowhere in the world was there a provision for these many paternity leaves.

Ibrahim S
Jan 27, 2020 07:09pm
It’s nice gesture but Who will absorb the cost of those paid leave and benefits. Did you check With other countries maternity leave benefit and what’s their economical health. Please make realistic plans based on country’s affordability .
ashar
Jan 27, 2020 07:09pm
Its just for Government employees, who are already privileged, they get better raise, they can do whatever at work, and now this, people in Private sector who are crushed by long hours, competition, less salary, threatened to be fired any time, abuse from bosses, unrealistic goals. Will government pass any labor laws for Private sector, long overdue.
Khan
Jan 27, 2020 07:17pm
Women will now not be hired....for sure
joe
Jan 27, 2020 07:34pm
Well Bill should have kept in mind population explosion. This privilege should be limited to TWO children only. Anyone listening.
Adnan A
Jan 27, 2020 07:37pm
A great step and hopefully language of the bill doesn't hiring discrimination.
Farooq Khan
Jan 27, 2020 08:00pm
This is mindlessness by supposedly national leaders who are clueless about contemporary businesses practices, especially in a week economy.
Asim
Jan 27, 2020 08:03pm
Great move! These senators should look a bit deeper prior to ill informed statements like "non where in the world is there provision for these many paternity leaves". Canada, most of Europe has it and some more. Paternity leave is as crucial as maternity leave for child development as family cohesion. Numerous studies prove that.
