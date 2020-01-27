DAWN.COM

US military plane crashes in Afghanistan, Taliban claim responsibility

January 27, 2020

This photo provided by Tariq Ghazniwal shows an aircraft that crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, Jan 27. — AP
A plane, which United States officials described as a small US military aircraft, crashed in a Taliban-controlled area of central Afghanistan on Monday.

While the insurgent group claimed to have brought it down, the US officials speaking on condition of anonymity said there were no indications so far that the plane had been brought down by enemy activity. One of the officials said there were believed to be fewer than 10 people on board.

Pictures and a video on social media purportedly from the crash site showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft.

Senior Afghan officials told Reuters the authorities had rushed local personnel to locate and identify the wreckage, in a mountainous area partly controlled by the Taliban. Reuters journalists filmed Afghan soldiers heading towards the snow-covered mountains where the plane crashed in Ghazni province.

“The plane which was on an intelligence mission was brought down in Sado Khel area of Deh Yak district of Ghazni province,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban in a statement.

Mujahid did not say how fighters had brought the plane down. He said the crew on board included high ranking US officers. A senior defence official denied that senior American officers were involved.

The Taliban control large parts of Ghazni province. The militant group, which has been waging a war against US- led forces since 2001, often exaggerates enemy casualty figures.

Civilian airline Ariana Afghan Airlines denied initial reports that it was the owner of the plane.

“It does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today, from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi, are safe,” its acting CEO, Mirwais Mirzakwal, told Reuters.

Two officials from Ghazni province said the crashed aircraft appeared to belong to a foreign company.

“There is no exact information on casualties and the name of the airline,” Ghazni provincial governor Wahidullah Kaleemzai told private broadcaster Tolo News earlier on Monday.

Dozens of private entities operate planes and helicopters across Afghanistan to move military contractors and aid.

A shah
Jan 27, 2020 04:20pm
Hope they are all safe and sound. Love to my Afghanistan brothers and sisters from India.
Recommend 0
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Jan 27, 2020 05:48pm
@A shah , I hope Indians will have same wishes for Kashmiri & Indian Muslims as well.
Recommend 0
ACDFKMTime
Jan 27, 2020 06:26pm
@M.Mudassir Siddiqui, majority of citizens of India which include all religions are patriotic. Bad once will not be spared, they will be cornered socially legally and economically.
Recommend 0
Taimoor Khan
Jan 27, 2020 06:27pm
"A senior defence official in Kabul said no United States or Nato forces' flight had crashed." There are pictures and vedios of the crashed plane with clear markings of United states airforce.
Recommend 0
Truth is not easy
Jan 27, 2020 06:34pm
Sad. Not easy to say who is more unfortunate, the people who died or the once who did not
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 27, 2020 07:11pm
Taliban shot it down
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Canada
Jan 27, 2020 07:52pm
@Taimoor Khan, Where? Can you provide links?
Recommend 0
Riaz
Jan 27, 2020 08:09pm
@A shah , they are certainly not your brothers in any shape or form!
Recommend 0
Abid Ali shah
Jan 27, 2020 08:33pm
@ACDFKMTime, people who are protesting against CAA are patriotic too ?
Recommend 0
Jacky
Jan 27, 2020 08:52pm
@Abid Ali shah , no, they are not.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 27, 2020 09:01pm
@Abid Ali shah , "@ACDFKMTime, people who are protesting against CAA are patriotic too ?" They are illegals. Soon to be sent home by express train.
Recommend 0
Raja
Jan 27, 2020 09:20pm
@Abid Ali shah, they are all paid protesters They will stop soon when the money drys up
Recommend 0
Jamil
Jan 27, 2020 09:30pm
@Jacky, who are they then?
Recommend 0

