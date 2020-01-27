DAWN.COM

Plane crashes in Afghanistan's Ghazni province

APUpdated January 27, 2020

Plane crashed in Ghazni province. — AFP/File
An Afghan passenger plane crashed on Monday in Ghazni province, local officials said, but the number of people on board and their fate was not immediately known, nor was the cause of the crash.

Arif Noori, spokesperson for the provincial governor, said the plane went down around 1:10pm local time in Deh Yak district, which is held by the Taliban. Two provincial council members also confirmed the crash.

Ariana Airlines, Afghanistan’s national carrier, in a statement on their website dismissed the claim that one of their planes had crashed, saying all their aircraft were operational and safe.

"Ariana planes that have left, have reached their destination and have not crashed," an official for the airline was quoted as saying by BBC. "The plane that crashed, therefore, doesn't belong to Ariana Airlines."

The last major commercial air crash in Afghanistan occurred in 2005 when a Kam Air flight from western Herat to the capital Kabul crashed into the mountains as it tried to land in snowy weather.

More to follow.

A shah
Jan 27, 2020 04:20pm
Hope they are all safe and sound. Love to my Afghanistan brothers and sisters from India.
