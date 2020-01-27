DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 27, 2020

FIR registered against 4 unidentified miscreants for vandalising Hindu temple in Thar village

Hanif SamoonJanuary 27, 2020

Unidentified men vandalise temple, desecrate idols of dieties, says FIR. — Reuters/File
A first information report (FIR) was registered on Monday against four people for vandalising the Mata Deval Bhittani temple in a village near Thar's Chhachro town.

According to the FIR — registered on the directions of Thar Senior Superintendent of Police Abdullah Ahmedyar — the temple was vandalised by four unidentified people on Sunday night, who also desecrated idols of deities. A complaint of the incident was lodged by a citizen Prem Kumar.

Chhachro Station House Officer Hussain Bux Rajar said that the police were looking for the culprits and had sought help from "local experts" who were examining the footprints of the miscreants to identify them.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (mischief by destroying or moving, etc., a landmark fixed by public authority) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Commenting on the incident, Advocate Veerji Kolhi, special assistant to Sindh chief minister on human rights, said that the miscreants had meant to disturb communal peace in the area and urged people of all communities to stay calm. He promised that those responsible will be taken to task.

