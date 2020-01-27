DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 28, 2020

4 minor boys arrested for vandalising Hindu temple in Thar village

Hanif SamoonUpdated January 27, 2020

Email

Unidentified persons vandalised temple, desecrated idols of deities, says FIR. — Reuters/File
Unidentified persons vandalised temple, desecrated idols of deities, says FIR. — Reuters/File

Police on Monday evening announced the arrest of four minor boys who allegedly vandalised the Mata Deval Bhittani temple in a village near Thar's Chhachro town.

A first information report (FIR) was registered earlier in the day against four unidentified people for their involvement in the incident.

According to the FIR — registered on the directions of Thar Senior Superintendent of Police Abdullah Ahmedyar — the temple was vandalised by four unidentified people on Sunday night, who also desecrated idols of deities. A complaint of the incident was lodged by a citizen Prem Kumar.

In the evening, the Tharparkar police in a press release stated that four young boys, aged 15, 13, 13 and 12, were arrested for vandalising the place of worship. All the suspects belong to the village of Alanabad near Chhachro.

The boys while confessing to the crime stated that they carried out the act to steal money from the temple, the police statement said.

Chhachro Station House Officer Hussain Bux Rajar had earlier said that the police were looking for the culprits and had sought help from "local experts" who were examining the footprints of the miscreants to identify them.

The FIR was registered under Sections 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (mischief by destroying or moving, etc., a landmark fixed by public authority) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Commenting on the incident, Advocate Veerji Kolhi, special assistant to Sindh chief minister on human rights, said that the miscreants had meant to disturb communal peace in the area and urged people of all communities to stay calm. He promised that those responsible will be taken to task.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (39)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
8-Pass Charlie
Jan 27, 2020 03:18pm
This is very unfortunate. The government of Pakistan should take serious action against such miscreants.
Recommend 0
mju
Jan 27, 2020 03:27pm
Now a days , unidentified persons in a small village is difficult to digest , locate them and punish them severly.
Recommend 0
Godless world
Jan 27, 2020 03:29pm
Why not hindu migrate to India.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jan 27, 2020 03:33pm
Strongly condemnable
Recommend 0
Secular
Jan 27, 2020 03:35pm
Shame
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 27, 2020 03:36pm
So sad incident.
Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Jan 27, 2020 03:52pm
Just another solid reason for India to affirm its decision of CAA.
Recommend 0
Punit
Jan 27, 2020 03:56pm
Will the miscreants b punished?
Recommend 0
Uzair
Jan 27, 2020 04:09pm
By vandalizing, what did they get?
Recommend 0
AlHaq
Jan 27, 2020 04:11pm
Has been going on for centuries. Intolerance at its peak
Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 27, 2020 04:20pm
And Pakistan will complain about minorities in India
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jan 27, 2020 04:22pm
Sind government, black spot always. They won't move until IK makes them.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 27, 2020 04:27pm
Imran Khan, will you act against useless government in Sindh province? They seem asleep.
Recommend 0
Uttam
Jan 27, 2020 04:28pm
Where is ik now?
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 27, 2020 04:41pm
With the quality of or policing, these unidentified individuals will remain unidentified.
Recommend 0
Bk
Jan 27, 2020 04:45pm
Instead of lecturing us on the situation of minorities in India, please take some time to look into the situation of minorities in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Jan 27, 2020 04:58pm
Some time ago, I K Niazi wanted India to learn from him how to treat the minorities. R.S. Menon, Bangalore
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 27, 2020 05:00pm
These acts are disrespectful, a Hindu has just as much right to worship their faith as a Muslim, in Pakistan or any other country, places of faith should never be used to serve your ideology, you gain nothing from destroying a place of worship. I condemn this behavior, show me any where it preaches you to do such act.
Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Jan 27, 2020 05:14pm
And we criticism the indian govt for its fascist policies. These criminals must be punished severely!
Recommend 0
J
Jan 27, 2020 05:22pm
It is always "unidentified" people when it comes to minorities in Pak. Very convenient
Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Jan 27, 2020 05:25pm
Hopefully you will stop lecturing India now. Put your own house in order.
Recommend 0
Real Truth
Jan 27, 2020 05:27pm
This is why Modi passed CAA resulation.
Recommend 0
CrisDan
Jan 27, 2020 05:37pm
@Punit, no.
Recommend 0
Sumit
Jan 27, 2020 05:47pm
For this same reason, INDIA is implementing CAA.
Recommend 0
Avaneesh
Jan 27, 2020 06:24pm
And that is why CAA is an absolute necessity..
Recommend 0
Jim
Jan 27, 2020 06:47pm
@Punit, Yes, you can follow the case if you like. Unlike Bharat where they would be held up as heroes or more likely cheered if they destroyed the building. In Bharat you get state protection for this.
Recommend 0
Pak
Jan 27, 2020 06:52pm
Shameless act. should be punished in proper manner.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Jan 27, 2020 08:27pm
Naya Pakistan.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Jan 27, 2020 08:43pm
Sad. The criminals should be punished severally.
Recommend 0
Ricky
Jan 27, 2020 08:47pm
Shame
Recommend 0
Zaffronite
Jan 27, 2020 09:15pm
@Jim, Is this the first time temples are being vandalized in Pakistan? Those behind such vandalism are feudal elements who are intricately linked with your politics. Dont talk about India.
Recommend 0
Pkashm
Jan 27, 2020 09:23pm
Real face
Recommend 0
C Sakthivel
Jan 27, 2020 09:26pm
@Punit, Not at all.
Recommend 0
rafiq
Jan 27, 2020 11:06pm
@Godless world, Bad idea.
Recommend 0
sushelkoul
Jan 27, 2020 11:29pm
Govt has arrested 4 juvenile, Great Job.... Kudos
Recommend 0
amer
Jan 27, 2020 11:47pm
@Godless world, They are Pakistani Hindus. They do not need to move to India. They have as much right as anyone else who was born in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Shiv
Jan 28, 2020 12:14am
Does it look like something just 4 minor boys could do?
Recommend 0
JN
Jan 28, 2020 12:16am
@Godless world, does that imply exchange of population or you want only one way traffic?
Recommend 0
Khabboo
Jan 28, 2020 12:25am
@Godless world, - why shoud Hindus migrate to India?They have a right to stay in Pakistan
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Disposable women

Disposable women

In most countries, policies to empower ethnic minority women are the last on the agenda.

Editorial

January 27, 2020

Baghdad protest

IN its limited understanding of events, particularly the complex workings of the Middle East, the Trump...
January 27, 2020

A standard curriculum

IN theory, education should be the great leveller. However, in many other post-colonial nations like Pakistan it is...
January 27, 2020

Women on wheels

ON Friday, hundreds of women were issued driving certificates and employment with a ride-hailing service at a packed...
January 26, 2020

‘Knee-jerk U-turns’

INDUSTRY associations are stepping forward to express their disappointment that commitments made to them are quickly...
January 26, 2020

UK’s travel advisory

It is critical that the state initiate deep-seated reforms that address the root causes of extremism in our society.
January 26, 2020

PTV licence fee

IF the intent was to engender even less goodwill among the public towards it the PTV may have certainly succeeded,...