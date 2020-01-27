Pakistan retain top T20 spot as final match against Bangladesh called off due to rain

The third Twenty20 international between Pakistan and Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Monday because of bad weather in Lahore, giving the home side a 2-0 series victory.

Murky conditions and drizzle delayed the scheduled 1pm toss at the Gaddafi Stadium pitch, but play was called off three hours later.

The series win helped Pakistan hang on to their number one ranking in Twenty20 internationals with 270 points, leading Australia by just one point.

Pakistan had clinched the series after handing a comprehensive defeat to Bangladesh in the previous two matches of the series. On Saturday, the hosts had comfortably chased the 137-run target set by the visiting team, who had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistan had won the first match by five wickets.

The series was a critical one for Pakistan, who have been struggling to retain their top spot in the International Cricket Council's world T20 ranking, which they have held since 2018. Recently, Pakistan have had an unimpressive run in T20s — in October, they were whitewashed by an amateur Sri Lankan team in Lahore and lost another series to Australia a month later.

The T20 series was the first of the tour split into three phases. The second phase will see Bangladesh play Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 while in the third, the Tigers will play a solitary one-day international and the second Test in Karachi in the first week of April.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud