January 27, 2020

Pakistan-Bangladesh final T20 match delayed due to rain

Muhammad TaimoorJanuary 27, 2020

On Saturday, Pakistan clinched the second game of series, winning the tournament 2-0. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Cricket Board
The final contest of the three-match Twenty20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, which was scheduled to take place at 2pm at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, was delayed due to rain.

Pakistan clinched the series after handing a comprehensive defeat to Bangladesh in the previous two matches of the series. On Saturday, the hosts had comfortably chased the 137-run target set by the visiting team, who had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Pakistan had won the first match by five wickets.

The series is a critical one for Pakistan, who are struggling to retain their top spot in the International Cricket Council's world T20 ranking, which they have held since 2018. Recently, Pakistan have had an unimpressive run in T20s — in October, they were whitewashed by an amateur Sri Lankan team in Lahore and lost another series to Australia a month later.

The T20 series is the first of the tour split into three phases. The second phase will see Bangladesh play Pakistan in the first Test in Karachi from February 7 while in the third, the Tigers will play a solitary one-day International and the second Test in the metropolis in the first week of April.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

