Today's Paper | January 27, 2020

PM Imran to arrive in Karachi on one-day visit

Dawn.comUpdated January 27, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Sindh leadership, businessmen in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Sindh leadership, businessmen in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi on Monday for a day-long visit, during which he is expected to meet Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting between the prime minister and the chief minister comes weeks after Shah's meeting with Ismail, which was hailed as a positive sign by Karachiites. During the hour-long meeting, the chief minister gave his consent to "all proposals" pertaining to the city's development and vowed to "complete the job on the part of the provincial authorities on the centre-funded projects" in order to complete the mega schemes without any further delay, officials and sources had said.

The federal government, in recent weeks, has made attempts to improve its working relationship with the PPP-led Sindh government. Earlier this year, Planning Minister Asad Umar had announced that despite "extreme differences" with the PPP-led Sindh government, the Centre had decided to work with the provincial government to "improve citizens' lives".

The prime minister has expressed his desire to initiate projects in Karachi and last year had announced that a "comprehensive package" of Rs162 billion had been drafted for the city's development. Earlier this month, Umar had said that the prime minister would visit Karachi in February to inaugurate multiple development projects.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier, during his visit to Karachi today, will attend a cheque distribution ceremony for the government's Kamyab Jawan Programme. He will also meet a delegation of businessmen.

In addition, he will attend a fund-raising event for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Radio Pakistan reported.

Nh
Jan 27, 2020 01:17pm
PM should stay in karachi for a week and solve all people issues from water, transport, security, garbage etc.
Recommend 0
Nh
Jan 27, 2020 01:18pm
If it's a private visit just to attend the shaukat khanum fund raising campaign then it should be from his own pocket not from our tax money.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jan 27, 2020 01:40pm
"In addition, he will attend a fund-raising event for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital" Not in addition, this is the only reason he visits Karachi. Karachi is only for getting votes and fund raising.
Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Jan 27, 2020 01:53pm
A city who is contributing big part in his salary, he came just a for a 1 day and didnt have time to sort Karachiites local issues.....also he ignored his alliance MQM-P which is not a good sign at all
Recommend 0
Aswin
Jan 27, 2020 02:02pm
He always prefer to travel outside. This time he changed his mind.
Recommend 0
shib
Jan 27, 2020 02:06pm
Just lip services and tall promises are going to serve the purpose...The people of Karachi wants relief in terms of Development and better civic services..Otherwise, next election PTI sound better forget getting any seats from Karachi...People can be fooled once but not always...Come what May..
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jan 27, 2020 02:14pm
Who is paying his travel bills
Recommend 0

