DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 27, 2020

PM Imran discusses development projects, rise in polio cases with Sindh CM during Karachi visit

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliUpdated January 27, 2020

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Monday. — Photo courtesy PM Office
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Monday. — Photo courtesy PM Office

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Monday for a day-long visit, during which he held a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

During the meeting held at Governor House in Karachi, matters pertaining to federal government-funded development projects in the province especially in Karachi came under discussion, Radio Pakistan reported.

A statement issued by the Sindh chief minister's spokesperson stated that Shah in his meeting with Prime Minister Imran discussed various issues including development schemes, wheat shortage, locust swarm attacks, increasing polio cases and the threat of coronavirus to Pakistanis.

"The prime minister assured the chief minister that all these issues would [be] resolved on top priority basis," the statement said.

While the official statement was silent as to whether the issue of transfer of Sindh Inspector General of Police Kaleem Imam was discussed during the meeting, a source told Dawn that Shah raised the matter and the prime minister and chief minister reached an agreement. The source added that a new provincial police chief is likely to be appointed within the next 48 hours.

According to the statement, the chief minister while discussing development schemes told the premier that some important projects of the province were pending in the Planning and Development Ministry. He also complained that the ongoing federal government projects in Karachi were moving at a slow pace. At this, the prime minister said that he will direct Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar to expedite the process of Sindh government’s schemes. He also assured Shah that the federal government's schemes in Karachi will be completed "at the earliest".

While discussing the issue of locust swarms which have wreaked havoc upon standing crops in Sindh, Shah said it was high time to destroy them in the desert area where they have settled for breeding. Prime Minister Imran said that he will direct the plant protection department to take necessary measures and start aerial spray in the desert areas, according to the handout.

The issue of rising number of polio cases in the country was also discussed during the meeting. Shah suggested that the strategy will have to be changed in order to curb the spread of the crippling virus. The prime minister said that he will call a meeting of the National Task Force on polio eradication in which all stakeholders will be invited to give input to strengthen the anti-polio programme.

Chief Minister Shah while discussing the emergence of the deadly coronavirus in China pointed out that in Sindh, Chinese workers were engaged in Thar and Karachi and therefore a travel advisory for them and the people of Pakistan could be issued. According to the handout, the premier directed the National Institute of Health in Islamabad to develop its testing system and asked all the provinces to follow the World Health Organisation's advice and take precautionary measures to deal with the virus.

Prime Minister Imran said he will call a meeting on the issue of wheat shortage shortly, the statement said. The chief minister noted that the new wheat crop will be harvested starting from March, therefore the government has to make necessary arrangements to meet the national requirement for about one and a half months.

Earlier, upon his arrival to Karachi, Prime Minister Imran was received by Chief Minister Shah and Governor Ismail.

The premier also met a delegation of prominent business personalities in the city. Also in attendance at the meeting were Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and State Bank Governor Reza Baqir.

PM Imran Khan in a meeting with a business delegation. — DawnNewsTV
PM Imran Khan in a meeting with a business delegation. — DawnNewsTV

In the evening, Prime Minister Imran distributed cheques among youth during a ceremony for the government's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He will also attend a fund-raising event for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Radio Pakistan reported.

PPP-Centre relationship

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, government's chief spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan said the presence of Chief Minister Shah at the airport to welcome Prime Minister Imran to Karachi reflected "positive progress towards the maturity of political process and political stability" and that the federal government welcomed it.

She said the premier during his meeting with Chief Minister Shah had expressed the hope that institutions will be strengthened in Sindh and "corruption and corrupt practices" will be eliminated from the province. The federal government stands ready to extend cooperation to the Sindh government to create a "corruption-free environment", Awan added.

The meeting between the prime minister and the chief minister comes weeks after Shah's meeting with Ismail, which was hailed as a positive sign by Karachiites. During the hour-long meeting, the chief minister gave his consent to "all proposals" pertaining to the city's development and vowed to "complete the job on the part of the provincial authorities on the centre-funded projects" in order to complete the mega schemes without any further delay, officials and sources had said.

The federal government, in recent weeks, has made attempts to improve its working relationship with the PPP-led Sindh government. Earlier this year, Planning Minister Umar had announced that despite "extreme differences" with the Sindh government, the Centre had decided to work with the provincial government to "improve citizens' lives".

The prime minister has expressed his desire to initiate projects in Karachi and last year had announced that a "comprehensive package" of Rs162 billion had been drafted for the city's development. Earlier this month, Umar had said that the prime minister would visit Karachi in February to inaugurate multiple development projects.

With additional reporting by Imtiaz Mugheri.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Nh
Jan 27, 2020 01:17pm
PM should stay in karachi for a week and solve all people issues from water, transport, security, garbage etc.
Recommend 0
Nh
Jan 27, 2020 01:18pm
If it's a private visit just to attend the shaukat khanum fund raising campaign then it should be from his own pocket not from our tax money.
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Jan 27, 2020 01:40pm
"In addition, he will attend a fund-raising event for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital" Not in addition, this is the only reason he visits Karachi. Karachi is only for getting votes and fund raising.
Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Jan 27, 2020 01:53pm
A city who is contributing big part in his salary, he came just a for a 1 day and didnt have time to sort Karachiites local issues.....also he ignored his alliance MQM-P which is not a good sign at all
Recommend 0
Aswin
Jan 27, 2020 02:02pm
He always prefer to travel outside. This time he changed his mind.
Recommend 0
shib
Jan 27, 2020 02:06pm
Just lip services and tall promises are going to serve the purpose...The people of Karachi wants relief in terms of Development and better civic services..Otherwise, next election PTI sound better forget getting any seats from Karachi...People can be fooled once but not always...Come what May..
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jan 27, 2020 02:14pm
Who is paying his travel bills
Recommend 0
Zak
Jan 27, 2020 04:12pm
@Nh, Sind elected PPP so why ask PTI to fix the problems of Sind.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jan 27, 2020 04:37pm
A rare visit to home destination.
Recommend 0
M Naqvi
Jan 27, 2020 05:30pm
@Nh, for heavens sake. Shaukat memorial serves both poor and rich people Pakistan. At least IK had this facility built unlike looters and thieves who instead of building health facilities looted pakistan for their own benefit.
Recommend 0
Umesh
Jan 27, 2020 07:33pm
@M Naqvi, yes. Ik is far better. But all these will last only as much as they can. Bring in transparency and make the country inclusive. Everything will fall in line.
Recommend 0
MJ
Jan 27, 2020 07:51pm
@ Baxar: Shaukat Khanum Hosp. is it being opened in Bombay?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Disposable women

Disposable women

In most countries, policies to empower ethnic minority women are the last on the agenda.

Editorial

January 27, 2020

Baghdad protest

IN its limited understanding of events, particularly the complex workings of the Middle East, the Trump...
January 27, 2020

A standard curriculum

IN theory, education should be the great leveller. However, in many other post-colonial nations like Pakistan it is...
January 27, 2020

Women on wheels

ON Friday, hundreds of women were issued driving certificates and employment with a ride-hailing service at a packed...
January 26, 2020

‘Knee-jerk U-turns’

INDUSTRY associations are stepping forward to express their disappointment that commitments made to them are quickly...
January 26, 2020

UK’s travel advisory

It is critical that the state initiate deep-seated reforms that address the root causes of extremism in our society.
January 26, 2020

PTV licence fee

IF the intent was to engender even less goodwill among the public towards it the PTV may have certainly succeeded,...