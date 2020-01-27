PM Imran meets Sindh CM, governor during day-long visit to Karachi

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Monday for a day-long visit, during which he held a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The meeting between the prime minister and the chief minister comes weeks after Shah's meeting with Ismail, which was hailed as a positive sign by Karachiites. During the hour-long meeting, the chief minister gave his consent to "all proposals" pertaining to the city's development and vowed to "complete the job on the part of the provincial authorities on the centre-funded projects" in order to complete the mega schemes without any further delay, officials and sources had said.

The federal government, in recent weeks, has made attempts to improve its working relationship with the PPP-led Sindh government. Earlier this year, Planning Minister Asad Umar had announced that despite "extreme differences" with the Sindh government, the Centre had decided to work with the provincial government to "improve citizens' lives".

The prime minister has expressed his desire to initiate projects in Karachi and last year had announced that a "comprehensive package" of Rs162 billion had been drafted for the city's development. Earlier this month, Umar had said that the prime minister would visit Karachi in February to inaugurate multiple development projects.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier, during his visit to Karachi today, will attend a cheque distribution ceremony for the government's Kamyab Jawan Programme. He will also meet a delegation of businessmen.

In addition, he will attend a fund-raising event for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Radio Pakistan reported.