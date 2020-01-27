DAWN.COM

PTM's Manzoor Pashteen arrested in Peshawar, sent on 14-day judicial remand

Sirajuddin | Nadir GuramaniUpdated January 27, 2020

Manzoor Pashteen (Centre) – File Photo/Aima Khosa
Manzoor Pashteen (Centre) – File Photo/Aima Khosa

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was sent to Peshawar's Central Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a magistrate hours after he was arrested from the city's Shaheen Town on Monday.

The PTM leader was produced before a magistrate in Judicial Complex, Peshawar, where strict security arrangements were made prior to his arrival.

The court will hold a hearing tomorrow to decide whether a transitory remand can be granted in order to move Pashteen to Dera Ismail Khan, where a first information report (FIR) has been registered against him.

According to police, a case was registered against the PTM chief at the City Police Station in DI Khan on Jan 18 under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Pashteen and other PTM leaders had attended a gathering on Jan 18 in DI Khan where the PTM chief had allegedly said that the 1973 Constitution violated basic human rights.

The FIR added that Pashteen also made derogatory remarks about the state.

Police had also arrested nine other PTM workers who were identified as Muhammad Salam, Abdul Hameed, Idrees, Bilal, Mohib, Sajjadul Hassan, Aimal, Farooq and Muhammad Salman.

Tahkal police station official Shiraz Khan had confirmed the arrests.

Taking to Twitter, senior PTM leader and MNA Mohsin Dawar said: "This is our punishment for demanding our rights in a peaceful and democratic manner. Manzoor's arrest will only strengthen our resolve. We demand the immediate release of Manzoor Pashteen."

He urged PTM workers and supporters to remain calm in the wake of the arrest. "We will devise a strategy after consultations. We are up against those who are most troubled by demands for constitutional rights, and we will continue doing that."

He announced that PTM will hold an emergency press conference at the Islamabad Press Club at 3pm and urged party workers to show their support.

PPP, senators call for immediate release

The PPP, in a statement today, demanded that Pashteen be released immediately and that a dialogue be initiated between the government and the youth of tribal areas. The statement said that PTM's demands were "legitimate" and "will not be swept aside by arresting Manzoor Pashteen".

The statement, issued by General Secretary of PPP's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Faisal Kundi, said that "political arrests only aggravate the situation and [do] not help resolve political issues"

"It is most foolish and highly condemnable that the voice of tribal youth is being silenced through brute state force at a time when there is urgent need for a dialogue," the statement read. Kundi further said that Pashteen was arrested just days after Defence Minister Pervez Khattak offered to hold dialogue with the activists.

Senators Usman Kakar and Hasil Bizenjo, during the Senate session today, demanded the release of Pashteen.

"Manzoor Pashteen is an internationally popular leader," Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's Kakar said. "His arrest will garner a major reaction."

Kakar said that for the past two years, Pashteen had carried out a "democratic struggle" for "democratic demands".

Following Pashteen's arrest, #ReleaseManzoorPashteen started trending on Twitter with various politicians and human rights activists calling for his release.

Human rights group Amnesty International also called for Pashteen's "immediate and unconditional" release.

Taking to Twitter, the group said: "Manzoor Pashteen has been arbitrarily detained for exercising his human rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. He must be released immediately and unconditionally."

PTM movement

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

The party has been critical of the state's policies in the country's tribal belt, where a massive operation against terrorists was conducted in recent times leading to large-scale displacement and enforced disappearances.

PTM's leaders, in particular its elected members to the National Assembly, have come under fire for pursuing the release of individuals detained by authorities without due process. The army alleges the party of running an anti-national agenda and for playing into the hands of the state's enemies.

Last year, two of PTM's MNAs — Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir — were arrested by police after a protest gathering in Kharqamar for allegedly using violence and clashing with army personnel. The party while rejecting these allegations, insisted that theirs is a peaceful struggle for the rights of people from the country's tribal belt.

Comments (41)

sana
Jan 27, 2020 11:30am
he is financed by hostile agencies and there is no issues that PTM is claiming. it is conspiracy against pakistan and a genocide in the name of PTM. they are evil and biased and payed propagandists
Recommend 0
Kamal
Jan 27, 2020 11:33am
That's how we deal dissent??? Such incidents are traits of Fascism!!!! No matter how hard we try to defend it.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Jan 27, 2020 11:36am
TTP and PTM has the same ideology. Brainwash People against State and army.
Recommend 0
BTS
Jan 27, 2020 11:38am
Shame on Peshawar police
Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Jan 27, 2020 11:40am
Traitors should be put behind bars. Well done Police.
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Jan 27, 2020 11:43am
Awesome. Try and put some sense into him
Recommend 0
kp
Jan 27, 2020 11:43am
Oppression
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 27, 2020 11:45am
On what charges has he been arrested?
Recommend 0
Qasim
Jan 27, 2020 11:47am
This movement started after the killing of the youth in Karachi, and he was killed by a SP Rao who is considered to have close ties with PPP. But neither these guys protest against PPP nor they ask for justice, rather PPP and PTM are allies! That's how messed up politics is. They go after money & power, not for "rights".
Recommend 0
Hashmi
Jan 27, 2020 11:47am
It should have been done earlier.
Recommend 0
mirza
Jan 27, 2020 11:47am
They want mines to be removed so that people can come back in that area to create the same situation that prevailed there before.
Recommend 0
mirza
Jan 27, 2020 11:56am
Who is financing them.
Recommend 0
beautifulmind
Jan 27, 2020 11:57am
Finally ,this anti state of Pakistan and a great instrument for foreign governments has been arrested, Next please he must be provided a fair trail at the Pakistan Military court. Mohsin Dawar needs to be arrested too. Pakistan can not afford these typo actors rite now. Thank you KPK Peshawar Police.
Recommend 0
SM
Jan 27, 2020 12:10pm
@Pakistan First, they are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Recommend 0
Jimmy
Jan 27, 2020 12:16pm
Why not move to Afghanistan. The real fight for Pashtun rights is happening there.
Recommend 0
Sheraz
Jan 27, 2020 12:22pm
Well done, Peshawar Police.
Recommend 0
khalid khan
Jan 27, 2020 12:31pm
The judiciary can set things right .
Recommend 0
Ajamd
Jan 27, 2020 12:34pm
@Hashmi, Why do you guys have double standard? You call him traitor and ask for punishment because he doesn't agree with you guys? Why do you then support similar type people in India who are arrested on similar charges?
Recommend 0
James Moye
Jan 27, 2020 12:34pm
@BTS, you know who are behind Peshawar police actions. It falsify any claims by IK about police reforms in his province
Recommend 0
Bipul
Jan 27, 2020 12:36pm
@Pakistan First, So people who protest are traitors.
Recommend 0
ashok
Jan 27, 2020 12:36pm
1) On what charges?? 2) Where is UN now?
Recommend 0
Ali
Jan 27, 2020 12:37pm
He will be reprogrammed and be a good guy. You can't just ridicule state institutions and constitution and get away in name of freedom of expression
Recommend 0
irfan daud
Jan 27, 2020 12:41pm
Democracy must prevail but not by the hands of those who promote or seek violence .
Recommend 0
guest
Jan 27, 2020 12:44pm
all indian agents will be behind bar soon.
Recommend 0
Sohail
Jan 27, 2020 12:57pm
He is a pushtoon right activist and being punished for this reason.
Recommend 0
AT
Jan 27, 2020 01:04pm
Ask for rights, get arrested. What an enlightened nation...
Recommend 0
Mashuq hussain
Jan 27, 2020 01:06pm
when injustice becomes a law, resistance becomes a duty
Recommend 0
Lubnakhan
Jan 27, 2020 01:10pm
Excellent!
Recommend 0
nadeem khan
Jan 27, 2020 01:13pm
@Faraz-Canada I wonder how people ignore the freedom of speech for other people yet still themselves live in the peaceful weather of canada and enjoy all the rights. double standards
Recommend 0
Jaan-Bhittani
Jan 27, 2020 01:15pm
They are arresting those who demand peace and rule of law.. what a pity..
Recommend 0
sana
Jan 27, 2020 01:27pm
@BTS, shame on PTM
Recommend 0
Yasir Mehmood
Jan 27, 2020 01:28pm
Good decision. It was long overdue.
Recommend 0
Arvind
Jan 27, 2020 01:43pm
@Pakistan First, shame on police
Recommend 0
SKS
Jan 27, 2020 01:46pm
intolerance
Recommend 0
Hindu Kush
Jan 27, 2020 01:53pm
Good work
Recommend 0
rehman
Jan 27, 2020 04:51pm
Shame on Pakistan
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Jan 27, 2020 04:55pm
Good job, we don’t need these people spreading poison among the young minds.
Recommend 0
Jungraiz
Jan 27, 2020 05:05pm
We support Pashteen and stand by him.
Recommend 0
Jungraiz
Jan 27, 2020 05:06pm
Those questiong the funding sources of Pashteen, should ask themselves if they has similar questions for IK's dharna and Rizvi's saheb long marches.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jan 27, 2020 05:17pm
@Kamal, Open your eyes and check their agenda.
Recommend 0
M. Siddique
Jan 27, 2020 05:18pm
@Khan, There are list of charges in the newspaper report. Please read all the penal codes applied.
Recommend 0

