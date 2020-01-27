DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 27, 2020

PTM's Manzoor Pashteen arrested by police in Peshawar

SirajuddinUpdated January 27, 2020

Manzoor Pashteen (Centre) – File Photo/Aima Khosa
Manzoor Pashteen (Centre) – File Photo/Aima Khosa

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was arrested from Shaheen Town, Peshawar during the early hours of Monday morning, officials said.

Police also arrested nine other PTM workers who were identified as Muhammad Salam, Abdul Hameed, Idrees, Bilal, Mohib, Sajjadul Hassan, Aimal, Farooq and Muhammad Salman.

Tahkal police station official Shiraz Khan confirmed the arrest. The police official said that the PTM chief is currently in Peshawar in police custody but will be shifted to Dera Ismail Khan where an FIR has been registered against him.

Police will present Pashteen before a judicial magistrate for his transitory remand, he added.

According to police, a case was registered against the PTM chief at the City police station in DI Khan on Jan 18 under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Taking to Twitter, senior PTM leader and MNA Mohsin Dawar said: "This is our punishment for demanding our rights in a peaceful and democratic manner. Manzoor's arrest will only strengthen our resolve. We demand the immediate release of Manzoor Pashteen."

He urged PTM workers and supporters to remain calm in the wake of the arrest. "We will devise a strategy after consultations. We are up against those who are most troubled by demands for constitutional rights, and we will continue doing that."

Human rights group Amnesty International also called for Pashteen's "immediate and unconditional" release.

Taking to Twitter, the group said: "Manzoor Pashteen has been arbitrarily detained for exercising his human rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. He must be released immediately and unconditionally."

PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

The party has been critical of the army's policies in the country's tribal belt, where a massive operation against terrorists was conducted in recent times leading to large-scale displacement and enforced disappearances.

PTM's leaders, in particular its elected members to the National Assembly, have come under fire from the military for pursuing the release of individuals detained by authorities without due process. The army alleges the party of running an anti-national agenda and for playing into the hands of the state's enemies.

Last year, two of PTM's MNAs — Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir — were arrested by police from a protest gathering in Kharqamar for allegedly using violence and clashing with army personnel. The party while rejecting these allegations, insisted that theirs is a peaceful struggle for the rights of people from the country's tribal belt.

BTS
Jan 27, 2020 11:38am
Shame on Peshawar police
Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Jan 27, 2020 11:40am
Traitors should be put behind bars. Well done Police.
Recommend 0
Faraz-Canada
Jan 27, 2020 11:43am
Awesome. Try and put some sense into him
Recommend 0
kp
Jan 27, 2020 11:43am
Oppression
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 27, 2020 11:45am
On what charges has he been arrested?
Recommend 0
Qasim
Jan 27, 2020 11:47am
This movement started after the killing of the youth in Karachi, and he was killed by a SP Rao who is considered to have close ties with PPP. But neither these guys protest against PPP nor they ask for justice, rather PPP and PTM are allies! That's how messed up politics is. They go after money & power, not for "rights".
Recommend 0
Hashmi
Jan 27, 2020 11:47am
It should have been done earlier.
Recommend 0
khalid khan
Jan 27, 2020 12:31pm
The judiciary can set things right .
Recommend 0
guest
Jan 27, 2020 12:44pm
all indian agents will be behind bar soon.
Recommend 0

