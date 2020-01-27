DAWN.COM

‘Organised mafia’ trying to forestall change: Imran

Mansoor MalikUpdated January 27, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his Lahore visit, held a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as well as separately met party MNAs and MPAs at chief minister’s secretariat. — APP
LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lashed out at an ‘organised mafia’ spreading negativity and crippling positive administrative changes in the country and asserted that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would not take any pressure and face all challenges coming its way.

The prime minister directed the Punjab government that the ‘political disconnect’ among elected representatives and civil bureaucracy be eliminated forthwith.

Mr Khan asked the Punjab government that “a comprehensive and effective mechanism be developed for better liaison among elected representatives and civil bureaucracy”.

The prime minister, during his Lahore visit, held a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar as well as separately met party MNAs and MPAs at chief minister’s secretariat.

Dispelling the “negative propaganda” that CM Buzdar had been weakened and that the chief secretary and provincial police chief were taking guidance from the federal government, Mr Khan said Mr Buzdar would remain a fully-empowered chief minister. “The chief secretary and IG Police should work as team members of CM Buzdar,” he said.

Asks Punjab govt to eliminate ‘political disconnect’ between elected representatives and bureaucracy

A source privy to the meeting said PM Khan hinted at knowing those who were hatching conspiracies against the Punjab CM but did not elaborate on it. “If the incumbent CM will be replaced, the new chief minister will not be able to go along even for a month,” the source said while quoting Mr Khan.

Citing another reason, another source said it would be almost impossible to bring an in-house change, as Mr Buzdar had been elected with one-vote majority even when all PTI MPAs, coalition partners and three independents had overwhelmingly voted for him. “Now the situation of party MPAs and coalition partners is not as smooth as it was,” the source explained.

PM Imran Khan also directed the Punjab government to get ready and hold village council elections in the first phase. The Punjab government has already given its consent to the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the plan to hold the local government elections, at least village council elections in the first phase. The PM said: “Local government elections will actually help resolve masses’ problems at grassroots level.”

At the meeting, elected representatives shared their concerns with the PM about development works in their respective constituencies and demanded that the government should consult the elected representatives while finalising development programme at divisional level.

After listening to the lawmakers, Mr Khan directed the Punjab government to speed up development works and use the allocated funds in most transparent manner. He said elected representatives must ensure close liaison with the masses in their constituencies and struggle for the resolution of their problems. He also directed the Punjab government to take strict action against the qabza mafia, hoarders and profiteers.

The prime minister directed the provincial ministers to ensure good governance in their respective ministries besides resolving public issues at brisk pace. “The Punjab government should not leave any stone unturned while giving relief to the masses,” he added.

Mr Khan reiterated that the country was stuck in the quagmire of massive debt and facing phenomenon deficit when the PTI government had taken over. “Now the country’s economy has been stabilised and it’s heading in the right direction,” he said, adding that the world at large had started seeing Pakistan as an attractive destination for investment.

Stating that Pakistan was greatly acknowledged at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, the PM said the world’s largest investment companies’ representatives acknowledged that there were ample opportunities for investment in Pakistan. “The year 2019 was a year to support country’s economy, while the year 2020 will be the year of progress,” he added.

Later, the prime minister also held a meeting with CM Buzdar and Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and discussed development projects as well as the distribution of health insurance cards, Insaf Health Cards, among people.

It was learnt that PTI’s chief whip Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar and MNA Amir Mahmood Kiyani have been appointed as coordinators for better coordination among the elected representatives and the Punjab government.

Published in Dawn, January 27th, 2020

Daskalos
Jan 27, 2020 07:53am
Imran is clearly delusional and imagines things. That's his way of covering up for his complete failure and the failure of his government at all levels.
Fastrack
Jan 27, 2020 07:54am
We Pakistanis voted for you, IK and we are watching what the greedy blackmailers are doing.
Bitter truth
Jan 27, 2020 07:55am
No organized mafia has the capability to do an iota of damage if PTI would’ve done what it promised. Negativity is present because people can see the ground realities
Punjab Lion
Jan 27, 2020 07:58am
The rejected lot are conspiring desperately. Understandable, their survival is at stake.
Nam
Jan 27, 2020 07:59am
IK this is not cricket. You are not dealing with 15 players. This is not about win or loss like cricket. Politics and ruling takes a lot more and different. At this pint we are not worried about your legacy. We are worried about irreparable damages to the country and the people.
TQ
Jan 27, 2020 08:04am
It is very easy to blame your own bad decisions on others.
nk
Jan 27, 2020 08:04am
Right on all counts, Mr. Prime Minister!!!
Ahmad
Jan 27, 2020 08:07am
Stay the course
