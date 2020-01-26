Woman killed, 5 injured as US embassy vehicle collides with car in Islamabad

A woman was killed and five others sustained injuries when a vehicle of the United States embassy collided with a car in Islamabad on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Faisal Avenue Chowk on Margalla Road when the US embassy vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser, collided with the car coming from the other direction. The incident reportedly occurred due to one of the vehicles breaking the signal.

The deceased woman was identified as Nazia Bibi. According to a police spokesperson, a minor girl who was injured in the accident is in critical condition. The injured and the dead were shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

Police said the US embassy vehicle was being driven by a Pakistani driver named Amjad Zaman; it wasn't immediately clear if there were other people in the car. Margalla police arrested the driver and registered a first information report (FIR) of the incident.

Police also seized the US embassy vehicle involved in the accident.

"Action will be taken against the suspects as per the law," the Islamabad police spokesperson said.

More to follow.