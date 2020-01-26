DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 26, 2020

Report does not reflect increase in corruption: Transparency International

Dawn.comJanuary 26, 2020

Email

Pakistan was assigned a score of 32, a point lower than its score of 33 on the 2018 index. — Reuters/File
Pakistan was assigned a score of 32, a point lower than its score of 33 on the 2018 index. — Reuters/File

Transparency International – Pakistan, which last week released a global corruption perceptions report showing Pakistan had slipped three spots from the previous year's ranking, on Sunday issued a clarification saying that the lowering of Pakistan’s rating did not “reflect an increase or decrease in corruption as it is within the standard margin of error”.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the anti-graft non-government organisation (NGO) said it wanted to set the record straight and issue clarifications regarding “misreporting on CPI [Corruption Perceptions Index] 2019 in the media”.

The statement says that certain sections of media misreported ratings of the Bertelsmann Stiftung Transformation Index 2020, using data from the 2018 index instead. The data for the 2020 Bertelsmann Index, according to the statement, has not yet been made public and was exclusively made available to TI for the formation of its report.

Responding to the government's criticism following the release of the report, the press release clarified that TI had in no way termed the government of President Musharraf as most corrupt in the country, nor was the current government referred to as the second most corrupt one. The PML-N and PPP governments were also not called the “cleanest” ones.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had lambasted the TI report, saying: "There is a huge question mark over the transparency of TI. It is necessary to expose the people and the data, on the basis of which this this report was published, in front of the public.

"Who will respect the findings of a report that says the most amount of corruption was done during the government of Gen Pervez Musharraf, followed by Imran Khan’s government and then by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), placing the PML-N government at the very bottom?" Awan had questioned.

“[The] reality is that CPI 2019 has not given any such rating for Pakistan, nor for any other country. TI does not have its own data input in CPI, and TI Pakistan has no role in the creation of the CPI, nor does it have any data input in it,” TI said in its statement.

The NGO further clarified that the corruption perceptions index is prepared by its Germany wing and that Transparency International Pakistan had no role in the creation of the CPI.

“The CPI aggregates data from 13 different sources of 12 different institutions that provide perception of corruption by business people and country experts of the level of corruption in public sector. Each of the scores of the 13 sources included in the CPI is standardised by TI and data is entered in a software, to calculate for the aggregation into the CPI score.

"The standardisation converts all the data points to a scale of 0 to 100 where a zero represents the highest level of perceived corruption, and 100 the lowest level of perceived corruption, CPI 2019 for Pakistan has used data of 8 sources,” the press release said, clarifying how the CPI is generated.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Concerned
Jan 26, 2020 03:32pm
This same index was used by PTI against PMLN and now this index is not correct anymore?. The fact will not change that our spot slipped and there is no change on the ground.
Recommend 0
k k tiwari
Jan 26, 2020 03:37pm
Report is worthless as it is now PTI govt It held good in PMLN era
Recommend 0
Marquis de Sade
Jan 26, 2020 03:38pm
When you go down in ranking, you may not have "slipped". It could well be that others have done better than you have.
Recommend 0
aslam khan
Jan 26, 2020 03:39pm
This calls for celebrations and national holiday by government. Congratulations to the PM for this correction.
Recommend 0
Factchecker
Jan 26, 2020 03:43pm
@Concerned, Did you even read the article? The numbers are from 2016/17 which was PMLN tenure.
Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 26, 2020 03:49pm
@Concerned, do you know what “margin or error” means?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 26, 2020 03:50pm
What else you call as a "U-Turn?"
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Jan 26, 2020 04:02pm
“The mindset is that one cannot steal from your community because of the implications, but against the state it is allowed because it is nobody’s business,” This is how our system operates.
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Jan 26, 2020 04:06pm
What we do not understand is that these figures for Pakistan show better reporting of corruption by IMRAN Khan unlike Sharifs and Zardari who hide, and promote, corruption!!!
Recommend 0
Mian Mehboob
Jan 26, 2020 04:08pm
I wish there are enough people in our media who understand what is margin of error, and what can (not) be said and interpreted from such reports. It required just a basic understanding of statistics.
Recommend 0
Asad
Jan 26, 2020 04:11pm
Adopt Chinese model - catch all the corrupt and execute them. Our legal system is flawed and these people can never be caught and brought to justice otherwise.
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Jan 26, 2020 04:12pm
There has been no notice in other countries yet our information Minister has been jumping up and down for the last 3 days.
Recommend 0
Moeazze
Jan 26, 2020 04:16pm
As long as the bureaucracy is the same that was during PPP and PMLN times the corruption will not change significantly even though the upper structure of government is not corrupt.
Recommend 0
Umar
Jan 26, 2020 04:20pm
@Concerned, the name Adil Galani should ring a bell ,he was an advisor to Nawaz Sharif,he is an agent for transparency international Pakistan ...you smell something very fishy here
Recommend 0
Roshan
Jan 26, 2020 04:22pm
Why go so far. Look at the inflation index, it will reveal the story instantly.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Jan 26, 2020 04:24pm
The Pakistan chapter of TI needs a serious looking into.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 26, 2020 04:38pm
Wheat and Sugar not included in 2019 Pakistan Corruption index.
Recommend 0
Amjad Khan
Jan 26, 2020 04:38pm
@Factchecker, I think you need to read. The data is for 2018 and 2019. Under PTI government! Last 2 years is. 2018 and 2019. Report published in jan 2020.
Recommend 0
Raghunath
Jan 26, 2020 04:39pm
Why waste time? Corruption become generic in our mind and blood. Make it legal, those who cannot make corruption alone speak against it. Power always give to corruption, this human race itself guilty
Recommend 0
Cactus
Jan 26, 2020 04:40pm
Point missed out here is that Transparency International was not giving true data during PML(N) government. Current report might be accurate.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Mired in extremism

Mired in extremism

It’s too early to say the state’s doctrinal approach towards nationalism and religion has completely transformed.

Editorial

January 26, 2020

‘Knee-jerk U-turns’

INDUSTRY associations are stepping forward to express their disappointment that commitments made to them are quickly...
January 26, 2020

UK’s travel advisory

It is critical that the state initiate deep-seated reforms that address the root causes of extremism in our society.
January 26, 2020

PTV licence fee

IF the intent was to engender even less goodwill among the public towards it the PTV may have certainly succeeded,...
January 25, 2020

Corruption index

THE political mudslinging that has ensued over Transparency International’s latest report shows all that is wrong...
January 25, 2020

Rohingya persecution

ON Thursday, the International Court of Justice at The Hague ordered Myanmar to protect its long-persecuted ...
January 25, 2020

Costlier Haj

INFLATION has hit all sectors of society and even the performance of religious rites has been affected by the price...