DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 26, 2020

More than 2,000 now infected with coronavirus; 56 dead in China

ReutersUpdated January 26, 2020

Email

Medical staff members carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan. — AFP/File
Medical staff members carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan. — AFP/File

More than 2,000 people globally have been infected with a new coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China, where 56 people have died from the disease, according to figures released on Sunday.

President Xi Jinping said during a politburo meeting on Saturday that China was facing a “grave situation”, as health authorities around the world scrambled to prevent a pandemic.

The virus, believed to have originated late last year in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that was illegally selling wildlife, has spread to Chinese cities including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.

The World Health Organisation this week stopped short of calling the outbreak a global health emergency, but some health experts question whether China can continue to contain the epidemic.

On Sunday, China confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of Jan. 25, while the death toll from the virus has risen to 56, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The outbreak has prompted widening curbs on movements within China, with Wuhan, a city of 11 million, on virtual lockdown, with transports links all-but severed except for emergency vehicles.

The U.S. State Department said on Sunday it will relocate personnel at its Wuhan consulate to the United States and will offer a limited number of seats to private U.S. citizens on a Jan. 28 flight to San Francisco.

Health authorities in Beijing urged people not to shake hands but instead salute using a traditional cupped-hand gesture. The advice was sent in a text message that went out to mobile phone users in the city on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Canada declared the first “presumptive” confirmed case of the virus in a resident who had returned from Wuhan. The patient, a male in his 50s, arrived in Toronto on Jan. 22 and was hospitalised the next day after developing symptoms of respiratory illness, officials said.

The outbreak has overshadowed the start of the Lunar New Year, which is typically a festive time of year, with public events cancelled and many tourist sites shut. Many people on social media have been calling for the week-long holiday to be extended to help prevent further spread of the virus.

Transport restrictions widen

Transportation curbs continued to widen, with the northern city of Tianjin to shut all inter-province shuttle buses from Jan. 27, the official People’s Daily reported on Sunday. It will halt all group tours, both at home and abroad, from Monday.

On Saturday, Hong Kong declared a virus emergency, scrapped celebrations and restricted links to mainland China, while Australia confirmed its first four cases, Malaysia confirmed four and France reported Europe’s first cases on Friday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Mired in extremism

Mired in extremism

It’s too early to say the state’s doctrinal approach towards nationalism and religion has completely transformed.

Editorial

January 26, 2020

‘Knee-jerk U-turns’

INDUSTRY associations are stepping forward to express their disappointment that commitments made to them are quickly...
January 26, 2020

UK’s travel advisory

It is critical that the state initiate deep-seated reforms that address the root causes of extremism in our society.
January 26, 2020

PTV licence fee

IF the intent was to engender even less goodwill among the public towards it the PTV may have certainly succeeded,...
January 25, 2020

Corruption index

THE political mudslinging that has ensued over Transparency International’s latest report shows all that is wrong...
January 25, 2020

Rohingya persecution

ON Thursday, the International Court of Justice at The Hague ordered Myanmar to protect its long-persecuted ...
January 25, 2020

Costlier Haj

INFLATION has hit all sectors of society and even the performance of religious rites has been affected by the price...