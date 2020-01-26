DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 26, 2020

Mural said to be world’s tallest unveiled in Karachi

Peerzada SalmanUpdated January 26, 2020

Email

KARACHI: The 286-foot-tall mural on the TPL Tower.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
KARACHI: The 286-foot-tall mural on the TPL Tower.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: A 286-foot-tall public art mural made by Italian artist Giuseppe Percivati called Rising Blue was unveiled at Centrepoint on Saturday evening.

It is part of the Internati­onal Public Art Festival (IPAF), an initiative of ‘I Am Karachi’, whose organisers claim that the mural is the world’s tallest.

Speaking on the occasion, Italian Consul-General Anna Ruffino said the talented artist had worked in Karachi before at IPAF and also worked in several other countries such as the US, Portugal, Australia and Japan. She said the mural was a message of peace and friendship, as well as a cry of alarm for the environment. The subject was the conservation of mangroves in Pakistan, especially along the coast of Sindh, which was why it was a great gift to Karachi, she added.

She thanked the artist and the event organisers for doing valuable work for the city.

Mr Percivati said the project took about nine days to paint but months for preparation. He first came in July to find a location and as soon as he saw the TPL Tower (Centrepoint), he said: “This is perfect place.” He thanked the people behind the project, especially Ambareen Thompson and Amin Hashwani, executive director and president of ‘I Am Karachi’, for lending their support to him. “Karachi is a beautiful city but has been neglected a bit. It’s called the City of Lights but sometimes it’s more like a city of dust. People of Karachi are beautiful. The city can be as beautiful as Milan, Rome or London,” he remarked.

Terming the mural an iconic example of public-private partnership, IPAF chairman Jameel Yusuf said the 286-foot-tall mural is the world’s tallest, tracing the stunning Karachi coastline. Describing the artwork’s symbolism, he told the audience that the mangroves supported Pakistan’s ecosystem as a breeding ground for marine life and birds.

According to him, the mural is artistic and abstract in a way as it not only suggests the height but also the rising ocean levels referring to climate change. It depicts the rise of a nation, of a voice, of the awakening of a conscience of climate change. It is also symbolic of us as a nation: how we keep rising despite our setbacks.

Karachi Port Trust Chairman Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar said he was proud to be a part of the project in supporting ‘I Am Karachi’. He gave a piece of good news that they’re working on another ‘ambitious’ project and had given a kind of a blank cheque to the organisers for the project.

Ms Thompson said her team had been working for the past four years to change city’s narrative.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

A Sikh in Lahore

A Sikh in Lahore

The bonds of blood, language and culture that bind us are thousands of years old, but boundaries are only decades old.

Opinion

Mired in extremism

Mired in extremism

It’s too early to say the state’s doctrinal approach towards nationalism and religion has completely transformed.

Editorial

January 26, 2020

‘Knee-jerk U-turns’

INDUSTRY associations are stepping forward to express their disappointment that commitments made to them are quickly...
January 26, 2020

UK’s travel advisory

It is critical that the state initiate deep-seated reforms that address the root causes of extremism in our society.
January 26, 2020

PTV licence fee

IF the intent was to engender even less goodwill among the public towards it the PTV may have certainly succeeded,...
January 25, 2020

Corruption index

THE political mudslinging that has ensued over Transparency International’s latest report shows all that is wrong...
January 25, 2020

Rohingya persecution

ON Thursday, the International Court of Justice at The Hague ordered Myanmar to protect its long-persecuted ...
January 25, 2020

Costlier Haj

INFLATION has hit all sectors of society and even the performance of religious rites has been affected by the price...