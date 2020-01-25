Bangladesh win toss, choose to bat in second T20 against Pakistan

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat on Saturday in the second Twenty20 contest in the three-match series against Pakistan being held in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Bangladesh have replaced Mohammad Mithun with Mahedi Hasan, while Pakistan are unchanged.

Pakistan have a 1-0 lead in the series after they overhauled a modest 142-run target in 19.3 overs at the same venue yesterday. Recalled Shoaib Malik had led the team to victory by smashing an undefeated half-century.

The win was a crucial one for Pakistan as it further consolidated the team's chances of hanging on to its world number one ranking in the shortest format. If they lose today or on Monday, Australia will replace them at the top.

'Do or die'

The series is a critical one for Pakistan, who are struggling to retain their top spot in the International Cricket Council's world T20 ranking, which they have held since 2018. Recently, Pakistan have had an unimpressive run in T20s — in October, they were whitewashed by an amateur Sri Lankan team in Lahore and lost another series to Australia a month later.

“Every match is a do-or-die for us,” Babar, who replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as skipper, told a press conference on Thursday. “We have planned accordingly, we have talked to the players that they should give 110 per cent since the focus is to continue the number one ranking. We can hang on to that only if we win all three matches.”

"We have been preparing well and we will try not to repeat the same mistakes that we did against Sri Lanka,” said Babar. “We played four matches during the training camp and the team has gelled well. Our team is a good combination of senior and junior players and I’m expecting a good result."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, whose tour was confirmed last week, have a strong batting line-up with the inclusion of Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim and Liton Das. Batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who refused to accompany the team due to his family's concerns, is the only notable absence.

The tour is of significance for Pakistan, as it is another step towards efforts to assure the world that the country is safe to host international cricket. Bangladesh had initially declined to play a Test in Pakistan, proposing that the match be held on a neutral venue. The PCB, however, refused to hold the match elsewhere.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Iftikhar Ahmad, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Shadab Khan, Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Muhammad Musa, Usman Qadir and Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud