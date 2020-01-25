DAWN.COM

January 25, 2020

Pakistan launches first electric vehicle

January 25, 2020

LAHORE: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Climate Malik Amin Aslam drives the country’s first three-wheeler electric vehicle introduced by Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd on Friday.—APP
LAHORE: Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said on Friday that introduction of electric vehicle (EV) Policy will help promote country’s transport sector in the coming years.

Addressing a launch ceremony of the country’s first fully electric three-wheeler vehicles, he said the EV policy had been framed after incorporating consultations from all stakeholders.

The event ‘Showcasing Pakistan’s First Fully-Electric Three-Wheel Vehicle’ was organised by the Ministry of Climate Change in collaboration with the Board of Investment and Sazgar Engineering Works Limited.

He said the overarching EV policy, which was approved by PM Imran Khan last year on Nov 5, would help boost pollution-free transport facilities in the country.

Aslam said there were four main benefits of the EV policy as these vehicles would run on 70 per cent less cost compared to its fuel-based counterpart.

From low running costs to being environment-friendly, introduction of electric vehicles in the country would also help cut oil import bill, yield countless benefits for environment, people’s overall lifestyle and the way our cities look, the adviser added.

He said efforts were being made for localisation of EV manufacturing, enabling Pakistan to become part of the global value chain of electric vehicles.

He said the EV policy and economic incentives would also be extended to the auto manufacturing sector to produce electric vehicles locally.

Listing the benefits of electric vehicles, Aslam said “electric vehicles do not emit smoke and are cleaner, do not cause noise pollution and cut fuel cost as well.”

“Emission of climate change-causing carbon dioxide from traditional vehicles contributes to greenhouse gases in the atmosphere and accelerates climate change and overall environmental degradation and cause health problems.

“Conversely, all-electric vehicles don’t produce climate change-causing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere,” he added.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2020

