Today's Paper | January 24, 2020

DNA report confirms minor seminary student was ‘raped’ by cleric in Mansehra

Umar BachaUpdated January 24, 2020

Police had arrested the suspect a week after the incident took place on Dec 27 last year.
Police had arrested the suspect a week after the incident took place on Dec 27 last year. — AFP/File

Mansehra police on Friday confirmed that the DNA sample obtained from a seminary teacher matched with the sample obtained from a 10-year-old student, who was allegedly raped around a month ago.

A statement issued by the Mansehra police said that a 10-year-old student of a local seminary was allegedly assaulted by his teacher on December 27. The victim was subsequently shifted to a government hospital.

According to police, the student hails from Kohistan district.

After registering a case, the suspect was arrested a week after the incident. As part of the investigations, police had obtained DNA samples of the suspect as well as those found on the victim’s body and sent the same to a Peshawar laboratory for analysis.

On Friday, police said that the two DNA samples had matched and that the results would be produced before the court after completing the necessary documentation.

Investigations SSP Arif Javid said that the DNA report had been issued by the laboratory and a physical copy would be received by the police investigation team on Saturday.

JUI-F local leader and former MPA Mufti Kifayatullah’s membership was suspended by the party after he had spoken out in favour of the suspect.

thinking
Jan 24, 2020 10:38pm
from land of pure in naya pakistan
Omar
Jan 24, 2020 10:53pm
All seminaries needs to be registered and controlled by the state. A good model to follow like Turkey. All clerics need to be vetted with thorough background checks.
Indian
Jan 24, 2020 10:56pm
Best part- accused arrested and ready to face law. A lot to learn here.
SDA
Jan 24, 2020 11:16pm
@Omar, well said.
M. Saeed
Jan 24, 2020 11:31pm
Why did MPA Mufti Kifayatullah speak in favour of the suspect. He is a Mufti and supposed to be an authority to give religious verdicts on such cases.
JustSaying
Jan 24, 2020 11:33pm
Nothing new...Tip of the Iceberg...
Javed
Jan 24, 2020 11:39pm
No surprise there. Also this is more the rule, than the exception. True.
