DNA report confirms minor seminary student was ‘raped’ by cleric in Mansehra

Mansehra police on Friday confirmed that the DNA sample obtained from a seminary teacher matched with the sample obtained from a 10-year-old student, who was allegedly raped around a month ago.

A statement issued by the Mansehra police said that a 10-year-old student of a local seminary was allegedly assaulted by his teacher on December 27. The victim was subsequently shifted to a government hospital.

According to police, the student hails from Kohistan district.

After registering a case, the suspect was arrested a week after the incident. As part of the investigations, police had obtained DNA samples of the suspect as well as those found on the victim’s body and sent the same to a Peshawar laboratory for analysis.

On Friday, police said that the two DNA samples had matched and that the results would be produced before the court after completing the necessary documentation.

Investigations SSP Arif Javid said that the DNA report had been issued by the laboratory and a physical copy would be received by the police investigation team on Saturday.

JUI-F local leader and former MPA Mufti Kifayatullah’s membership was suspended by the party after he had spoken out in favour of the suspect.