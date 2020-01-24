DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 24, 2020

6 killed in Germany shooting, suspect arrested

APJanuary 24, 2020

Email

Police cars are seen at the site where a shooter, believed to have a personal motive, launched an assault on January 24 in the town of Rot am See in southwestern Germany. — AFP
Police cars are seen at the site where a shooter, believed to have a personal motive, launched an assault on January 24 in the town of Rot am See in southwestern Germany. — AFP

Six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in the southwestern German town of Rot am See, police said on Friday.

A suspect has been arrested and no further suspects are believed to be at large, Aalen police said.

"According to my information, there were six dead and several injured," police spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier told German broadcaster n-tv.

"We are working on the assumption that this was a single attacker," he said.

Biehlmaier said the initial information suggested the suspect, a German citizen, and one or more of the victims knew each other.

Some of the victims belonged to the same family, he added.

Rot am See is located about 170 kilometres (105 miles) northwest of Munich.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Daskalos
Jan 24, 2020 07:37pm
Violence and madness are endemic to this present time.
Recommend 0
Salim
Jan 24, 2020 09:11pm
Hope the shooter is not a Muslim man.
Recommend 0
saeeds
Jan 24, 2020 09:17pm
@Daskalo It was always like this or may be it was much worst. Only Now we have more information.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Engagement is key

Engagement is key

If there are no opportunities for the youth of today, how can they become the leaders of tomorrow?

Editorial

January 24, 2020

Pakistan-India ties

THE frosty ties between Pakistan and India are a matter of concern for the international community, primarily ...
Virus panic
Updated January 24, 2020

Virus panic

Pakistan too has begun screening passengers arriving from China at the Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports.
January 24, 2020

Media in chains

SADLY, the Pakistan Media Freedom Report 2019 by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors contains little that is...
Updated January 23, 2020

US on CPEC

What has Washington done of recent to help uplift Pakistan economically, and stand by it in international forums?
January 23, 2020

ECP consensus

AS the new ECP appointments show, where there is a will there is a way. There was much scepticism on the question of...
Updated January 23, 2020

Film release blocked

IN his life, Saadat Hasan Manto continually faced charges of obscenity for his short stories. This led him to...