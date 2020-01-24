Pack your bags: UK's travel advisory now approves 'road trips' to northern Pakistan

The United Kingdom on Friday changed its travel advice to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan.

A press release from the British High Commission in Islamabad said that the change in the travel advice "is the result of a comprehensive review based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country’s security situation."

This is the first major update in the travel advice since 2015.

According to the press release, improved security situation has allowed for the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2019.

Among other changes, the advice now allows for travel by road to the north of Pakistan as well as the Kalash and Bamboret Valleys.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner commented on the matter and said, “Following my arrival in December 2019, I made this review of the travel advice a priority. It is great credit to the hard work of the Pakistan government in delivering improved security over the past five years.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on Mar 22, 2015 at 11:21am PDT

"I am delighted that British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer," he concluded.