Today's Paper | January 24, 2020

Pack your bags: UK's travel advisory now approves 'road trips' to northern Pakistan

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 24, 2020

This is the first major update in the travel advice since 2015. — AFP/File
The United Kingdom on Friday changed its travel advice to reflect the improved security situation in Pakistan.

A press release from the British High Commission in Islamabad said that the change in the travel advice "is the result of a comprehensive review based on a wide-ranging assessment of the country’s security situation."

This is the first major update in the travel advice since 2015.

According to the press release, improved security situation has allowed for the return of British Airways to Pakistan in June 2019 and the visit by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in October 2019.

Among other changes, the advice now allows for travel by road to the north of Pakistan as well as the Kalash and Bamboret Valleys.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner commented on the matter and said, “Following my arrival in December 2019, I made this review of the travel advice a priority. It is great credit to the hard work of the Pakistan government in delivering improved security over the past five years.

"I am delighted that British nationals will be able to see more of what Pakistan has to offer," he concluded.

Bilal Tariq
Jan 24, 2020 06:19pm
Thank You Ambassador Turner
Iqbal Hussain Pathan
Jan 24, 2020 06:21pm
At last some good news that we are no more isolated
Animal Lover
Jan 24, 2020 06:23pm
Progress made by our valiant institutes efforts, now its up to government how to encash it.
Student
Jan 24, 2020 06:24pm
congratulations to everyone and salute to allThe martyrs who sacrificed their lives to bring peace to our motherland.
Rashid
Jan 24, 2020 06:32pm
Pakistan will keep growing under the leadership of Imran Khan
Nawaz
Jan 24, 2020 06:33pm
Wait for few weeks or months.
Ali da Malanga
Jan 24, 2020 06:37pm
Modi and Doval are obviously not happy with this development.
abdullah
Jan 24, 2020 06:41pm
All because pmln took some strong actions to finsih terrorism and now we are seeing the results in the form of improved security.
Thomas
Jan 24, 2020 06:43pm
Beautiful Pakistan.
Indian
Jan 24, 2020 06:44pm
NDS wasted millions of our dollars.
