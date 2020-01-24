DAWN.COM

2 killed as explosion rocks Houston industrial estate

AFPUpdated January 24, 2020

Several houses in the vicinity were damaged as a result of the powerful explosion. — AFP/File
At least two people were killed in a pre-dawn explosion at an industrial building in the US city of Houston on Friday, police said.

“We do have confirmed fatalities in this case, at least two confirmed fatalities,” city police chief Art Acevedo told reporters.

The Houston Police Department has initiated a criminal investigation.

Earlier, CNN reported a fiery explosion erupted at about 4:15 am, adding that many people felt buildings shake.

Details about what exploded, the cause and whether anyone was seriously injured were not immediately available.

“This is still an active scene. Avoid the area. No evacuation order given at this time,” city fire chief Samuel Pena tweeted at the time.

“We will advise of the possible cause of the explosion as soon as we have concrete info.” Nearly every house in the area had extensive damage, including shattered windows and damaged garage doors, the local KPRC 2 TV news channel reported on its website.

“(The explosion) knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong,” resident Mark Brady told KPRC.

“It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody's garage door in around here... and closer toward the explosion over here, it busted people's roofs in and walls in and we don't know what it is... It's a warzone over here.” Brady said the explosion was extremely loud.

“This is a disaster,” he said. “This is a big disaster. I really don't know what happened... Houston we could use your prayers.” Another resident named only as Kim said: “The whole house is ruined."

Comments (3)

Eke
Jan 24, 2020 06:13pm
South Texas has oil and petrol pipelines running underground.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 24, 2020 07:56pm
Sad and bad news stemming out of Houston, Texas, the undisputed and the one and the only; oil and gas capital of the world.
Recommend 0
Hurt
Jan 24, 2020 07:57pm
Our prayers are with you at this difficult time. Stay safe. Thanks to all who have helped and are still helping.
Recommend 0

