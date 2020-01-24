DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 24, 2020

Trump’s visit to India next month won’t include Pakistan: FO

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated January 24, 2020

Email

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui pictured during a media briefing at the Foreign Office. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui pictured during a media briefing at the Foreign Office. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday confirmed that US President Donald Trump’s visit to India next month would not include Pakistan.

President Trump “wants an exclusive visit to Pakistan which is not linked to any other visit in the region because Pakistan has its own distinct place,” FO Spokesperson Aisha Farooqi said at the weekly media briefing. Mr Trump is expected to visit India in February. The speculated dates are Feb 24 – 25.

The US president was invited to visit Pakistan by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Washington in July last year. The debate about Mr Trump’s visit to Pakistan got renewed during the recent World Economic Forum in Davos when he was asked about his plans to visit Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi increased the expectations by announcing through a statement that Mr Trump would visit Pakistan soon.

Many believe that Mr Trump’s visit to Islamabad would be linked to progress on Afghan peace process.

Ms Farooqi said that she could not give an exact time frame of the visit, as of now, and that it may take place later this year. “The two sides are working on it,” she said.

The spokesperson confirmed that Pakistan was engaged with the US on the issue of review of Pakistan’s grey list status by Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The issue was discussed during a meeting between PM Imran Khan and President Trump in Davos and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during the PM’s recent visit to Washington.

“Our constant message is that Pakistan has taken a whole range of steps and made huge progress in implementation of the Action Plan,” she said.

The review of Pakistan’s progress on shortcomings in counter-terror financing and anti-money laundering regimes will be undertaken at FATF’s meeting in Paris in February.

Pakistan stay on grey list was extended for four months at the last FATF meeting in October because of inadequate progress for regaining normal status.

Ms Farooqi reiterated concerns about Indian quest for induction of ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems in the region.

“We feel that such destabilising systems can undermine deterrence and stability in South Asia and lead to an unnecessary arms race. Pakistan has proposed discussions on a strategic restraint regime for South Asia, which includes the proposal to avoid the induction of destabilising weapons’ systems,” she said.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2020

Pak US Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zia Khan
Jan 24, 2020 08:47am
Totally confused foreign policy.
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 24, 2020 08:51am
I thought Qureshiji just announced Trump's visit to Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 24, 2020 08:51am
Overly unnecessary.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Jan 24, 2020 09:01am
Competing with India will not help. Complementing definitely will, though.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 24, 2020 09:08am
@Zia Khan, Policy? Read the article first.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jan 24, 2020 09:10am
India is mightier than USA and China combined.
Recommend 0
Mohini Kutir
Jan 24, 2020 09:26am
Wait, just wait.
Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 24, 2020 09:31am
Trump will not visit Pakistan.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Engagement is key

Engagement is key

If there are no opportunities for the youth of today, how can they become the leaders of tomorrow?

Editorial

January 24, 2020

Pakistan-India ties

THE frosty ties between Pakistan and India are a matter of concern for the international community, primarily ...
January 24, 2020

Virus panic

ONCE again, a new strain of coronavirus is making headlines and spreading panic around the world. While not much is...
January 24, 2020

Media in chains

SADLY, the Pakistan Media Freedom Report 2019 by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors contains little that is...
Updated January 23, 2020

US on CPEC

What has Washington done of recent to help uplift Pakistan economically, and stand by it in international forums?
January 23, 2020

ECP consensus

AS the new ECP appointments show, where there is a will there is a way. There was much scepticism on the question of...
Updated January 23, 2020

Film release blocked

IN his life, Saadat Hasan Manto continually faced charges of obscenity for his short stories. This led him to...