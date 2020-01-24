China urges world to recognise Pakistan’s counterterrorism financing efforts

BEIJING: Expressing satisfaction over visible progress made by Pakistan to strengthen its domestic counterterrorism financing system, China on Thursday said that Islamabad’s political will and active efforts ought to be recognised and encouraged by the international community.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang was commenting on Pakistan’s National Action Plan report, which was discussed during the joint group Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting held in Beijing.

A high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, presented the country’s compliance report during the three-day talks with the global money-laundering watchdog, which commenced on Jan 21.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had made great efforts to strengthen its domestic counter-terrorism financing system with visible progress. He hoped that FATF would continue to offer constructive support and assistance to Pakistan in its continued efforts to improve the counter-terrorism financing system and effectively fighting terrorist financing.

National Action Plan’s report discussed at FATF’s joint group meeting in Beijing

As FATF president and co-chair for Asia Pacific Joint Group, China would continue to uphold an objective, just and constructive attitude and participate in relevant discussions, he added.

Mr Geng said that the FATF was an important international cooperation platform and to fight money laundering and terrorist financing. He said its aim and goal was to help countries better fight money laundering and terrorist financing and prevent the international financial system from being abused.

The Pakistani delegation comprised representatives of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta), Foreign Ministry, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Customs, Interior Ministry and Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2020