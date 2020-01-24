DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 24, 2020

US imposes new visa rules to discourage ‘birth tourism’

APUpdated January 24, 2020

Email

The practise of travelling to the US to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. — Reuters/File
The practise of travelling to the US to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at restricting birth tourism, in which women travel to the United States to give birth so their children can have US citizenship.

Applicants will be denied tourist visas if they are determined by consular officers to be coming to the US primarily to give birth, according to the rules in the Federal Register.

It is a bigger hurdle to overcome, proving they are travelling to the US because they have a medical need and not just because they want to give birth here. Those with medical needs will be treated like other foreigners coming to the US for medical treatment and must prove they have the money to pay for it including transportation and living expenses.

“Closing this glaring immigration loophole will combat these endemic abuses and ultimately protect the United States from the national security risks created by this practise ,” White House press secretary Step­hanie Grisham said in a statement.

“It will also defend American taxpayers from having their hard-earned dollars siphoned away to finance the direct and downstream costs associated with birth tourism. The integrity of American citizenship must be protected.”

The practise of travelling to the US to give birth is fundamentally legal, although there are scattered cases of authorities arresting operators of birth tourism agencies for visa fraud or tax evasion. And women are often honest about their intentions when applying for visas and even show signed contracts with doctors and hospitals.

The US State Department “does not believe that visiting the United States for the primary purpose of obtaining US citizenship for a child, by giving birth in the United States an activity commonly referred to as birth tourism is a legitimate activity for pleasure or of a recreational nature,” according to the new rules, which take effect on Friday.

While the new rules deal specifically with birth tourism, the Trump administration also has turned away pregnant women coming over the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a broader immigration crackdown.

Those women were initially part of a vulnerable group that included others like small children who were allowed in, while tens of thousands of other asylum seekers have been returned to Mexico to wait out their cases.

President Donald Trump’s administration has been restricting all forms of immigration, but Trump has been particularly plagued by the issue of birthright citizenship anyone born in the US is considered a citizen, under the Constitution.

The Republican president has railed against the practise and threatened to end it, but scholars and members of his administration have said it’s not so easy to do.

Regulating tourist visas for pregnant women is one way to get at the issue, but it raises questions about how officers would determine whether a woman is pregnant to begin with and whether a woman could get turned away by border officers who suspect she may be just by looking at her.

And critics of the new policy say it could put pregnant women at risk.

Lucrative business

Birth tourism is a lucrative business in both the US and abroad. Companies take out advertisements and charge up to $80,000 to facilitate the practise , offering hotel rooms and medical care. Many of the women travel from Russia and China to give birth in the U.S.

The US has been cracking down on the practise since before Trump took office.

An entire birth tourism industry has evolved to assist pregnant women from other countries to come to the United States to obtain US citizenship for their children by giving birth in the United States, and thereby entitle their children to the benefits of US citizenship, according to the State Department rules.

There are no figures on how many foreign women travel to the US specifically to give birth. The Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for stricter immigration laws, estimated that in 2012 about 36,000 foreign-born women gave birth in the US and then left the country.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Engagement is key

Engagement is key

If there are no opportunities for the youth of today, how can they become the leaders of tomorrow?

Editorial

January 24, 2020

Pakistan-India ties

THE frosty ties between Pakistan and India are a matter of concern for the international community, primarily ...
January 24, 2020

Virus panic

ONCE again, a new strain of coronavirus is making headlines and spreading panic around the world. While not much is...
January 24, 2020

Media in chains

SADLY, the Pakistan Media Freedom Report 2019 by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors contains little that is...
Updated January 23, 2020

US on CPEC

What has Washington done of recent to help uplift Pakistan economically, and stand by it in international forums?
January 23, 2020

ECP consensus

AS the new ECP appointments show, where there is a will there is a way. There was much scepticism on the question of...
Updated January 23, 2020

Film release blocked

IN his life, Saadat Hasan Manto continually faced charges of obscenity for his short stories. This led him to...