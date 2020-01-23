DAWN.COM

Islamabad cops don body cams to ‘keep all parties honest’

APPJanuary 23, 2020

Move hoped to tackle complaints of corruption, restore public confidence in force, says IG. Photo by AFP/File
The Islamabad Police on Thursday formally installed body cameras in uniforms of personnel performing duties at different check posts to promote friendly policing in the city.

Body worn cameras, or body cams, are a part of policing equipment in many developed countries. They are used to record events involving police or law enforcement officials, worn on the torso of the body of the official’s uniform.

Of the total 10 night vision cameras purchased by the department, five were installed in personnel’s uniforms after training, while the remaining will be installed over the next two days, said Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, while briefing Interior Minister Ijaz Shah.

The initiative is hoped to not only help tackle complaints of corruption in the department but also restore public confidence in the force, IG Zulfiqar added.

The cameras, he said, would capture images of law enforcement personnel’s encounters with members of the public, including suspects, witnesses and passers-by.

The recordings would help keep all parties honest and allow them to gain some confidence in one another, knowing that anything anyone says about the interaction can later be verified, said the IG.

He further said that the cameras would be connected with the Safe City Project, while in this way several complaints about policemen, especially serving at police pickets, would be automatically resolved.

In the second phase, cameras would be provided to cops serving at patrolling and police stations, he said.

Akram
Jan 23, 2020 06:02pm
this is long overdue and will force keeping everyone honest, any untoward behaviour is then recorded. Finally Pakistani police entering the modern world.
Recommend 0
Sid
Jan 23, 2020 06:03pm
Punjab and Sindh police need this ASAP!!
Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Jan 23, 2020 06:07pm
Do the cameras actually work?
Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
Jan 23, 2020 06:10pm
Very good! I think such equipment are not expensive. Thanks to China!
Recommend 0
Pak
Jan 23, 2020 06:12pm
Great initiative by Capital City Police.
Recommend 0
Babu
Jan 23, 2020 06:18pm
Excellent initiative.
Recommend 0
Talha
Jan 23, 2020 06:30pm
If Sindh police is handed these cameras they would sell these cameras too and would give excuses by saying that the cameras were stolen from them.
Recommend 0

