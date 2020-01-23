DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 23, 2020

Pakistan rejects US claims regarding CPEC financing

Naveed Siddiqui | Dawn.comUpdated January 23, 2020

Email

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui pictured during a media briefing at the Foreign Office. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui pictured during a media briefing at the Foreign Office. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Pakistan has rejected US diplomat Alice Wells' claims that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is financed solely through loans or non-concessional financing with sovereign guarantees.

During the weekly media briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui sought to set the record straight about a growing impression that Pakistan's economy is under tremendous burden from Chinese debt.

"The CPEC debt amounts to $4.9bn which is not even 10 per cent of the country's total debt," she explained.

Farooqui said that the 7,000MW CPEC power projects worth $12.4bn "have reached completion" and that the completion of all other CPEC projects were the government's top priority.

The spokesperson reminded the media that the CPEC "has helped Pakistan to address development gaps in energy, infrastructure, industrialisation and job creation", reported Radio Pakistan.

According to the national broadcaster, she stressed that it should be viewed in terms of "enormous economic benefits for the people of Pakistan and social economic development".

She also highlighted its benefits for "regional connectivity and prosperity".

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that when it comes to the CPEC, Pakistan has to look out for what is in the country's best interests.

"We will continue to do what is beneficial to us," the foreign minister said in a statement released by his office Thursday morning.

Qureshi's remarks come a day after China issued a strongly-worded statement in response to allegations levelled by US diplomat Ambassador Alice Wells, who said there was no transparency in CPEC projects.

Claiming that Pakistan’s debt burden was growing due to the Chinese financing, Wells alleged that companies blacklisted by the World Bank had got contracts in the CPEC.

Speaking at an event in Islamabad on Tuesday, Wells insisted that Chinese money was not assistance. By getting Chinese financing for the projects, Pakistan was buying expensive loans and as a buyer it needed to be aware of what it was doing as this would take a heavy toll on its already struggling economy, she contended.

A day later, taking strong exception to the senior US diplomat's remarks, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan emphatically warned the US against meddling in Pak-China ties and the CPEC.

“We would be more than glad to see the US develop its relationship with Pakistan, but we strongly oppose the US interference in China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC.… we have to make our position clear and reject the negative propaganda by the US. We must not let the truth be distorted and the lies run wild,” the embassy said in a statement.

“The comments hold nothing new,” the embassy said and reminded that both China and Pakistan have repeatedly rejected similar insinuations in the past.

“However, the US side still ignores the facts and is obsessed with the story it made for the CPEC,” it added.

Noting that China “puts Pakistani people’s interests first” in CPEC projects, the embassy underscored that China and Pakistan staunchly adhere to “principles of mutual consultation and cooperation” for shared benefits.

The embassy asked the US to let people of Pakistan decide whether or not CPEC suited them instead of judging by itself. It said the 32 CPEC early harvest projects completed over past five years have significantly improved local transportation infrastructure and power supply, created over 75,000 jobs directly and contributed up to two per cent of Pakistan’s GDP growth in Pakistan.

“It shows that CPEC is playing an important role in boosting Pakistan’s socioeconomic development and improving people’s livelihood,” China asserted.

CPEC
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Haryanavi_Chora
Jan 23, 2020 03:41pm
Choose between FATF and CPEC!!!
Recommend 0
Eagle eyes
Jan 23, 2020 03:42pm
Serving interest or paying interest?
Recommend 0
Vorshal Handa
Jan 23, 2020 03:46pm
Tells all your achievements, recent visits, and meetings.
Recommend 0
Indian
Jan 23, 2020 03:49pm
Game is on !!
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 23, 2020 04:04pm
CPEC will make Pakistan compete with USA and Japan in all fields.
Recommend 0
Svanik
Jan 23, 2020 04:38pm
America is right. There is no transparancy in CPEC. This has also resulted in pakistan scoring very badly in latest corruption index.
Recommend 0
ur mom
Jan 23, 2020 04:41pm
Good
Recommend 0
Gandullah Khan
Jan 23, 2020 05:03pm
Time will prove that US was correct. CPEC has enabled free flow of everything from China resulting in wiping out of Pakistani industries.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 23, 2020

US on CPEC

What has Washington done of recent to help uplift Pakistan economically, and stand by it in international forums?
January 23, 2020

ECP consensus

AS the new ECP appointments show, where there is a will there is a way. There was much scepticism on the question of...
Updated January 23, 2020

Film release blocked

IN his life, Saadat Hasan Manto continually faced charges of obscenity for his short stories. This led him to...
January 22, 2020

Pleading for revenue

THE prime minister’s recent meeting with business leaders and chamber presidents featured some of his old rhetoric...
January 22, 2020

Middle East tumult

FOR nearly a century, ever since the colonial powers firmly established themselves in the Middle East and divided up...