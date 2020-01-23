DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 23, 2020

Malaysia to buy more Indian sugar to resolve palm oil spat

ReutersJanuary 23, 2020

Email

In this photograph taken on January 23, 2019, Indian farmers stand near a tractor loaded with sugarcane at the Triveni sugar refining factory in Sabitgarh village, in Bulandshahr district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. – AFP/File Photo
In this photograph taken on January 23, 2019, Indian farmers stand near a tractor loaded with sugarcane at the Triveni sugar refining factory in Sabitgarh village, in Bulandshahr district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. – AFP/File Photo

MSM Malaysia Holdings Berhad will buy 130,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India worth 200 million ringgit ($49.20 million) in the first quarter, the company told Reuters. It bought around 88,000 tonnes of raw sugar from India in 2019.

MSM is the sugar refining arm of the world’s largest palm oil producer, FGV Holdings, which is a unit of Malaysian state-owned Federal Land Development Authority or Felda.

The company did not cite the palm oil dispute as a reason for the increase in purchases.

But the two sources, who are familiar with discussions between the company and the government on the purchase, said it was a bid to appease India, which has been urging Malaysia to reduce the trade deficit between the countries.

India, the world’s largest edible oil buyer, this month effectively halted Malaysian palm oil imports apparently in retaliation to Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s comments criticising New Delhi over its policy on Kashmir.

Malaysia has said it will look to other markets to sell more palm oil but that may not be easy as India has been the biggest buyer of Malaysian palm oil for the past five years, purchasing 4.4 million tonnes in 2019.

Malaysia’s exports to India were worth $10.8 billion in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, while imports totalled $6.4 billion.

Malaysia imported a total of 1.95 million tonnes of raw sugar in 2019, according to data from the International Sugar Organisation on Refinitiv Eikon. It typically buys more from Brazil and Thailand than from India.

India is the world’s biggest sugar producer but is struggling with a surplus. Its exports are expected to rise to a record 5 million tonnes for the 2019/20 season.

MSM said it was expecting the arrival of three shipments of raw sugar from India between January and February.

“This is very good move. It will help India in increasing sugar exports,” Praful Vithalani, president of the All India Sugar Trade Association told Reuters about MSM’s move to buy more from India.

Around 50,000 tonnes of raw sugar has already been contracted by Malaysia for January shipments, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (20)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hindustani
Jan 23, 2020 11:30am
Lesson to be learnt, never mess up with today's India. It will strike where it hurts the most.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 23, 2020 11:33am
Malaysia is taking U turn now.
Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jan 23, 2020 11:34am
India is a super power. Malaysia has learnt it the hard way. Food for thought for pm IK.
Recommend 0
Neil
Jan 23, 2020 11:35am
Reality exposed too early.
Recommend 0
Maya
Jan 23, 2020 11:36am
There you go..
Recommend 0
MG
Jan 23, 2020 11:37am
Slip of the tongue costs much....
Recommend 0
Aditya
Jan 23, 2020 11:41am
India can export flour and sugar to Pakistan too and at very nominal rates. Imran be wise like Mahathir.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 23, 2020 11:42am
Indian sugar might prove to be too sweet for Malysia and Malysian people.
Recommend 0
VM
Jan 23, 2020 11:43am
At the end of the day, India gets benefits from the whole drama.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jan 23, 2020 11:47am
It's time to put palm oil issue aside and move on. Indo Malaysian cultural ties are far more important than political leaders. PM Mahathir would have learnt his lesson by now. Modi should invite him to New Delhi and further boost the cooperation between two countries.
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jan 23, 2020 11:52am
Malaysia has always been a mature international player prior to the entry of Mahathir. Even their previous president was guest of honor for India's RDay parade a couple of years ago. Hence Indian people should not hate Malaysian civilians and farmers due to few 'childish' characters. If Malaysia is talking business sense then India should reciprocate without qualms. That is how diplomacy and trade works. Mahathir is slow learner and hence don't wait for him to catch up.
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Jan 23, 2020 11:52am
Naya India is different it is commanding not like the previous govts
Recommend 0
samsher
Jan 23, 2020 11:54am
This what called power of India ....brought Malaysia on its knees.
Recommend 0
Rajat
Jan 23, 2020 11:56am
It's called win-win for India. Pak watch and learn
Recommend 0
Rajveer
Jan 23, 2020 11:59am
Mr. 90s PM, be careful with your words, it costs your country dearly.
Recommend 0
TruthPrevails
Jan 23, 2020 12:00pm
From now on you won’t hear any anti INDIA talks by Malaysia. Modi had thought a good lesson to Dr.M.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 23, 2020 12:06pm
@Hindustani, USA and China also saying the same thing to your 'superpower'.
Recommend 0
Waqar Khan
Jan 23, 2020 12:07pm
So Malaysia has to keep quite on indian atrocities.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 23, 2020 12:10pm
India failed to do anything in return. Good work, Malaysia.
Recommend 0
Nation
Jan 23, 2020 12:10pm
Never ever mess with Superpowers.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 23, 2020

US on CPEC

What has Washington done of recent to help uplift Pakistan economically, and stand by it in international forums?
January 23, 2020

ECP consensus

AS the new ECP appointments show, where there is a will there is a way. There was much scepticism on the question of...
Updated January 23, 2020

Film release blocked

IN his life, Saadat Hasan Manto continually faced charges of obscenity for his short stories. This led him to...
January 22, 2020

Pleading for revenue

THE prime minister’s recent meeting with business leaders and chamber presidents featured some of his old rhetoric...
January 22, 2020

Middle East tumult

FOR nearly a century, ever since the colonial powers firmly established themselves in the Middle East and divided up...