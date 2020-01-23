DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 23, 2020

Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated January 23, 2020

Email

Under strict security measures, the visiting team reached the hotel from the airport. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Under strict security measures, the visiting team reached the hotel from the airport. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Pakistan Cricket Board Officials welcome the Bangladesh cricket team at the airport. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Pakistan Cricket Board Officials welcome the Bangladesh cricket team at the airport. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter

LAHORE: Led by all-rounder Mahmudullah, the Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Lahore in a chartered flight late on Wednesday to play a three-match T20 series at the Gaddafi Stadium, in the first phase of their tour.

The matches will be played on Friday, Saturday and Monday, starting at 2pm.

Under strict security measures, the visiting team reached the hotel from the airport. At the airport, it was welcomed by PCB officials. The visiting team will hold a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday (today) before addressing a press conference.

In the second phase of the tour, the team will return to Pakistan to play first Test in Rawalpindi from Feb 7 to 12. In the last phase, it will come again and land in Karachi on April 1 to play one-off One-Day International on April 3 and the second Test from April 5.

The team includes captain Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain, Litton Das, MD Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahadi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government reviewed the security plan and other arrangements for the Bangladesh cricket team’s Lahore visit for the T20 series beginning Friday.

Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee for law and order at Gaddafi Stadium and directed all agencies concerned to provide foolproof security to the visiting cricket team.

Attended by ministers retired Col Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed, Rai Taimoor, Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Punjab Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, the meeting discussed the security and traffic plans, shuttle service, lighting, parking and other facilities for spectators.

The Punjab Safe City Authority also said that cameras installed for security during the cricket series have been activated and would function 24/7.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bitter truth
Jan 23, 2020 08:35am
Play well, have fun but stay safe
Recommend 0
Nasir
Jan 23, 2020 08:43am
Welcome!!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated January 23, 2020

US on CPEC

What has Washington done of recent to help uplift Pakistan economically, and stand by it in international forums?
January 23, 2020

ECP consensus

AS the new ECP appointments show, where there is a will there is a way. There was much scepticism on the question of...
January 23, 2020

Film release blocked

IN his life, Saadat Hasan Manto continually faced charges of obscenity for his short stories. This led him to...
January 22, 2020

Pleading for revenue

THE prime minister’s recent meeting with business leaders and chamber presidents featured some of his old rhetoric...
January 22, 2020

Middle East tumult

FOR nearly a century, ever since the colonial powers firmly established themselves in the Middle East and divided up...