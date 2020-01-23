Bangladesh cricket team arrives in Lahore

LAHORE: Led by all-rounder Mahmudullah, the Bangladesh cricket team arrived in Lahore in a chartered flight late on Wednesday to play a three-match T20 series at the Gaddafi Stadium, in the first phase of their tour.

The matches will be played on Friday, Saturday and Monday, starting at 2pm.

Under strict security measures, the visiting team reached the hotel from the airport. At the airport, it was welcomed by PCB officials. The visiting team will hold a practice session at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday (today) before addressing a press conference.

In the second phase of the tour, the team will return to Pakistan to play first Test in Rawalpindi from Feb 7 to 12. In the last phase, it will come again and land in Karachi on April 1 to play one-off One-Day International on April 3 and the second Test from April 5.

The team includes captain Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain, Litton Das, MD Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahadi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government reviewed the security plan and other arrangements for the Bangladesh cricket team’s Lahore visit for the T20 series beginning Friday.

Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja chaired a meeting of the cabinet committee for law and order at Gaddafi Stadium and directed all agencies concerned to provide foolproof security to the visiting cricket team.

Attended by ministers retired Col Hashim Dogar, Ansar Majeed, Rai Taimoor, Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha, Punjab Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, the meeting discussed the security and traffic plans, shuttle service, lighting, parking and other facilities for spectators.

The Punjab Safe City Authority also said that cameras installed for security during the cricket series have been activated and would function 24/7.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2020