DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 23, 2020

PM Imran forms committee to investigate ‘wheat controversy’

Sanaullah KhanUpdated January 22, 2020

Email

Four-member committee, headed by FIA DG, to investigate causes of shortage and fix responsibility for the crisis. — Dawn/File
Four-member committee, headed by FIA DG, to investigate causes of shortage and fix responsibility for the crisis. — Dawn/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee to investigate the wheat shortage that has gripped the country in recent days.

According to the notification that surfaced in the media on Wednesday, the four-member committee will be headed by the Federal Investigation Agency Director-General, a representative of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the director-general of Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment and any other member selected by the FIA DG.

The committee, which has been asked to furnish its report by February 6, will ascertain the causes of the shortage, “circumstances leading to the wheat/ flour related controversy” and assess the future stock that led to “allowing export of wheat… and subsequent imposition of ban on exports”.

The committee will also assess the management of wheat stocks within the federal and provincial governments as well as coordination among provinces.

The notification also tasks the committee to “identify and fix responsibility, if any, on any individual/ officer/ organisation, including any purported benefit to a private party.”

The controversy

Earlier on Monday, members of the Senate lambasted the government for the wheat shortage and condemned Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's remarks on the issue, which they said made “a mockery of the people of Pakistan”.

Rashid, when asked to comment on the wheat crisis in a press conference, had said: “In November and December, people eat more bread than usual. It’s not a joke, a study backs my claims.”

The opposition and the centre have continued to bicker over the ongoing wheat crisis in the country. While the PTI had laid the blame squarely on the Sindh government, citing untimely purchasing and a subsequent shortage in supply to the flour mills, the Sindh government had taken exception to being the target of "a dirty blame game" and in turn held the prime minister responsible.

Meanwhile, the PPP and PML-N had alleged that despite a shortage in reserves of wheat, the commodity had been exported.

Further, leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had demanded an inquiry to determine who had authorised the move.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Justice First
Jan 22, 2020 08:50pm
Please include atleast 5 members from Civil Society too to find out the nexus as it is normal that government officials being under the nose of the rulers, toe the line as as being dictated.Recent Sindh IG episode and in Punjab fight of two ruling elites demonstrate the real function of government servants.
Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Jan 22, 2020 09:03pm
yet another committee without any outcome as all know who is behind this wheat crisis and who will eventually benefit from it
Recommend 0
Su30
Jan 22, 2020 09:10pm
Matter finished
Recommend 0
Ghani K
Jan 22, 2020 09:18pm
Same old trick - when caught of gross negligence, form a committee but keep the findings of the committee under the rug
Recommend 0
Adi
Jan 22, 2020 09:32pm
Why cannot he ask his agriculture minister to investigate! Or the minister is as competent as the PM!
Recommend 0
Uzay Yazdani
Jan 22, 2020 09:49pm
@Ghani K, ........ Sad but true.
Recommend 0
Uzay Yazdani
Jan 22, 2020 09:50pm
@Nomi Goraya, ..... Maybe not. Land is shrinking while the population is rapidly expanding.
Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 22, 2020 11:06pm
Another committee. Now we can conclude that IK "successfully" handled the matter. Topic closed.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
Jan 22, 2020 11:16pm
Opposition parties, traders, hoarders, transporters and a few others are responsible for the crisis. Pti government has nothing to do with it.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Jan 22, 2020 11:18pm
A simple exercise would reveal which firm exported wheat and is now importing it at twice the cost of export.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Perils of populism

Perils of populism

We seem to be witnessing a dangerous confluence of populism and occultism.
Occam’s razor

Occam’s razor

Arifa Noor
Suddenly, from the PML-Q to the MQM to the GDA, everyone has found their voice and their list of complaints.

Editorial

January 22, 2020

Pleading for revenue

THE prime minister’s recent meeting with business leaders and chamber presidents featured some of his old rhetoric...
January 22, 2020

Middle East tumult

FOR nearly a century, ever since the colonial powers firmly established themselves in the Middle East and divided up...
Updated January 21, 2020

Wheat flour crisis

The govt woke up after the media showed images of people queuing outside shops to buy wheat flour at exorbitant rates.
January 21, 2020

Prisoners’ health

LAST month, the Islamabad High Court constituted a commission to look into human rights abuses within prisons,...
January 21, 2020

Winter sports

THIS year, Pakistan was represented at the Youth Olympic Games 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland by 16-year-old...