Turning up the (w)heat: PFA chairman sends 15 bags of flour to PML-N's Uzma Bukhari

Adnan SheikhJanuary 22, 2020

Bukhari says bags sent to mock her; PFA chairman says he sent bags in response to PML-N leader's challenge. — DawnNewsTV/File
In an astounding turn of events on Wednesday morning, Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Chairman Umar Tanveer sent a truck full of aata (wheat flour) bags to PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari's house in Model Town, Lahore.

According to Bukhari — who spoke to Hum News on the matter — fifteen of the bags were piled outside her house.

"This was an attempt to mock me. They made footage of aata bags being piled outside my house. They were adamant that the truck would remain parked there too, I had to force them to leave," Bukhari said. According to PFA members, Bukhari did take one bag of flour from the truck and paid Rs790 for it.

Speaking to DawnNewsTV, Tanveer said that Bukhari had repeatedly said on TV [last night] that she could not find aata at any of her local stores.

Wheat bags piled outside Bukhari's house. — Photo provided by author
"We sent her 15 bags of aata to her as a goodwill gesture," Tanveer said while adding that the act was not meant to insult her.

"We even sent a truck full of aata to her place so that all of the "citizens" [of her area] she kept referring to could also have access to the flour," Tanveer said.

"She challenged me, and according to her wishes, we sent her bags of flour," the PFA representative said, while admitting that he did not have the authority to move wheat flour like that.

The Punjab government is yet to take notice of the issue.

Earlier on Monday, members of the Senate lambasted the government for the wheat shortage and condemned Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's remarks on the issue, which they said made “a mockery of the people of Pakistan”.

Rashid, when asked to comment on the wheat crisis in a press conference, had said: “In November and December, people eat more bread than usual. It’s not a joke, a study backs my claims.”

The opposition and the centre have continued to bicker over the ongoing wheat crisis in the country.

While the PTI had laid the blame squarely on the Sindh government, citing untimely purchasing and a subsequent shortage in supply to the flour mills, the Sindh government had taken exception to being the target of "a dirty blame game" and in turn held the prime minister responsible.

Meanwhile, the PPP and PML-N had alleged that despite a shortage in reserves of wheat, the commodity had been exported.

Further, leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had demanded an inquiry to determine who had authorised the move.

Haseeb Hassan
Jan 22, 2020 07:29pm
Absurd. and shameful act by PFA
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Jan 22, 2020 07:35pm
Fifteen bags are called a truck load.
Recommend 0
Bonapati Barjawee
Jan 22, 2020 07:45pm
She deserved that good job PTI
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 22, 2020 07:47pm
The whole world knows that in essence, there is no shortage of neither wheat nor flour in the Islamic Republic of pakistan. In fact, the current shortage of wheat in the "Land of the Pure" is created by the corrupt, creep, nepotic, fraudster and swindling PML(N) and PPP failed and rejected politicians and their criminal cronies in order to destabilise the P.T.I. administration in Islamabad.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 22, 2020 07:48pm
A whole truck full of aata to the wealthy citizens of model town, can you see the problem with that?
Recommend 0
Concerned
Jan 22, 2020 07:50pm
NAB should investigate that how Chairman PFA is using public resources for political causes. Also it is a very cheap stunt by PTI and must be condemned.
Recommend 0
Concerned
Jan 22, 2020 07:50pm
@Haseeb Hassan, This is how Public money is spent in Naya Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Victoria Gardezi
Jan 22, 2020 07:57pm
PFA chairman says he sent bags in response to PML-N leader's challenge. _Do you believe him !
Recommend 0
N. Rahim, Canada
Jan 22, 2020 07:58pm
People who do not have self respect and just talk tall to embarrass others must be dealt with like that. If her neighbors' cannot find Atta in the stores, the bags are now there for her to distribute.
Recommend 0
Ajmad
Jan 22, 2020 08:50pm
@N. Rahim, Canada, So as per wise man, there is no shortage of Aata in Pak? because PFA sent 15 bags which might be enough for whole Pak? Why Aata prices is so high if there is enough wheat in Pak?
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Jan 22, 2020 09:00pm
A lady looking for cheap publicity and PTI stuffed her mouth...
Recommend 0
Zia
Jan 22, 2020 09:04pm
Ice gesture. Keep it and sell on black market they will be equal to gold price
Recommend 0
Zia
Jan 22, 2020 09:04pm
This was her share in loot. Now all are included in heist
Recommend 0
Saeeds
Jan 22, 2020 09:05pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad Same mantra corrupt PPP and NS . Wake up it's PTI most powerful government and if they are not doing anything to so your imaginary PPP & PML corrupt leaders. It's just mean opposition is not corrupt or PTI number one corrupt party
Recommend 0
enam
Jan 22, 2020 09:18pm
Good Job by PFA
Recommend 0
Malik
Jan 22, 2020 09:21pm
@Bonapati Barjawee, I also want to give ik one bag of atta as charity.
Recommend 0

