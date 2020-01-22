DAWN.COM

China rejects US diplomat Wells’ ‘negative propaganda’ against CPEC

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated January 22, 2020

The rebuke comes a day after Wells criticised the flagship project of China’s One Belt One Road Initiative and alleged that there was no transparency in CPEC projects. — AFP/File
The Chinese embassy in Pakistan on Wednesday took exception to senior US diplomat Alice Wells' criticism of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), terming it "negative propaganda" by the US to interfere in China-Pakistan relations and CPEC.

"Although you can never wake up a person who is pretending to be asleep, we have to make our position clear and reject the negative propaganda by the US," the embassy's spokesperson said in response to a question, according to a press release.

The rebuke comes a day after Wells criticised the flagship project of China’s One Belt One Road Initiative and alleged that there was no transparency in CPEC projects. Wells had also claimed that Pakistan’s debt burden was growing due to the Chinese financing.

Responding to her comments on Wednesday, the Chinese embassy spokesperson said, “The comments hold nothing new, but the same cliche in her speech in November, 2019, which has been repeatedly rejected by China and Pakistan.” The statement added that “we must not let the truth be distorted and the lies run wild.”

With regard to Wells’ allegations about blacklisted firms getting contracts in CPEC, the embassy spokesperson said, “The Chinese government always requests the Chinese companies to operate according to local laws and regulations.

“The entire process is open and transparent and is in line with international norm. We keep in touch with the relative accountability agencies of Pakistan and it is agreed that the CPEC is clean.”

To another point raised by Wells regarding CPEC’s contribution to raising Pakistan’s foreign debt, the spokesperson clarified that “according to statistics from the State Bank of Pakistan, the total foreign debt of Pakistan is US $110 billion.

“In fact, international financial institutions including the Paris Club and IMF are the largest creditors of Pakistan. Loan for the CPEC is about $5.8 billion, accounting for 5.3 per cent of Pakistan's total foreign debt.

“China will continue to work with the Pakistani government and people to steadily advance the BRI and CPEC to promote regional peace and development,” the spokesperson added.

Email

Comments (11)

yogi
Jan 22, 2020 07:25pm
Pakistan will find out the hard way
Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Jan 22, 2020 07:27pm
Yes CEPC will be game changer for Pakistan ether way.
Recommend 0
khurram
Jan 22, 2020 07:28pm
During her current visit to Pakistan, news came that she presented a proposal on US behalf to get Pakistan out of FATF list iff CPEC could be compromised to a certain extent.
Recommend 0
Victoria Gardezi
Jan 22, 2020 07:58pm
The US should not interfere in China's investment.
Recommend 0
joe
Jan 22, 2020 08:22pm
If only Chinese diplomate could give a single successful example of CPEC types of project Chinese have initiated allover world . Failure include Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Myanmar, Vietnam and 6 such projects in Africa.But not a single successful one
Recommend 0
Orpington
Jan 22, 2020 08:23pm
Truth is like Sun, One can shut it as long they want, But it’s not going anywhere
Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Jan 22, 2020 09:02pm
@yogi, We do not need Indian advise!!!!
Recommend 0
Zainab
Jan 22, 2020 09:04pm
@narendranath paul, Grapes are Sour.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 22, 2020 09:09pm
Us does not want Pakistan to leave its sphere of influence.
Recommend 0
Javed
Jan 22, 2020 09:10pm
@yogi, is this good advice from a good friend??
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jan 22, 2020 09:18pm
If US and India is worried about CPEC then it must be good for Pakistan.
Recommend 0

