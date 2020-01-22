DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 22, 2020

Pakistan on path to growth after tough economic period, PM Imran tells WEF session

Dawn.comUpdated January 22, 2020

Email

PM Imran Khan addresses a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. — DawnNewsTV
PM Imran Khan addresses a session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed a special session of the World Economic Forum annual meeting, which is taking place in Davos, Switzerland.

The premier began his speech by talking about his government's tree plantation campaign, which he said was expanded across the country after seeing its success in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the government aims to plant 10 billion trees in the next four years to deal with the consequences of climate change.

Prime Minister Imran said forestation was crucial because not only is Pakistan vulnerable to global warming but because pollution has become a "silent killer" in cities across the country.

Recounting how militancy took root in Pakistan since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the premier said: "You cannot make your economy grow unless and until there is peace and stability."

He said his government had decided upon coming into power that, "From now onwards Pakistan will only partner another country in peace. We will not become part of any other conflict."

To further that policy, he said Pakistan has tried to ease tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia as well as Iran and the United States. In addition "it is the nearest we are to some sort of a peaceful solution in Afghanistan", the prime minister said.

Recalling that his government had inherited the "worst economic crisis" in the country's history, Prime Minister Imran said he has never had to face the kind of "public attitude" that he encountered in the last one year due to the tough economic decisions taken by the government.

"People are hurting. We have gone through this very tough period," he said, adding that the economy has now been stabilised. "This year we are looking towards economic growth."

He said Pakistan's top advantage is its youthful population but regretted that "we have neglected this young population because we did not concentrate on skill development [and] equipping them to become entrepreneurs." He noted that the government has now launched a programme for skills development and made funds available for startups.

Another advantage that Pakistan has is its "untapped" mineral wealth, Prime Minister Imran said, adding that the government's attention is now on developing these resources.

Talking about Pakistan's strategic location, the premier highlighted the trade potential among the regional countries. "The moment Pakistan and India's relationship becomes normal and trade starts between the two countries", immense opportunities for growth will emerge, he said.

Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan has not been able to fulfil its potential because of the way governance deteriorated in the country. "From now on my government's biggest challenge is how we can improve our state institutions so we can improve our governance so we can tap our potential," he told the audience.

'No Pakistan-India conflict imminent'

Prime Minister Imran earlier on Wednesday said that although Pakistan and India are currently not close to engaging in an all-out conflict, international powers including the United Nations and United States "must act" to prevent tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries from reaching a point of no return.

PM Imran Khan speaks during an interview with the International Media Council in Davos. — DawnNewsTV
PM Imran Khan speaks during an interview with the International Media Council in Davos. — DawnNewsTV

Speaking during an interview with the International Media Council on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, the premier said he fears that India might attempt to raise tensions at the border in order to divert attention from domestic protests against two government measures that have been criticised as anti-Muslim.

"You cannot have two nuclear-armed countries even contemplating a conflict," he said, adding that it for this reason that the UN and US must take steps. He also demanded that UN observers be allowed along the Line of Control.

The prime minister recalled that he "came across a brick wall" when he reached out to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after assuming office in 2018, and the relationship deteriorated with India sending fighters jets into Pakistani territory in retaliation for the Pulwama attack in occupied Kashmir.

But "things went from bad to worse" when New Delhi unilaterally annexed occupied Kashmir in August last year, he said, terming the existing state of affairs in India a "disaster" for the people of India and occupied Kashmir.

"I just think that the path which India is going [on] is a disaster for India."

Answering a question, Prime Minister Imran said the close relationship between India and the US was "understandable" because of the former being a huge market for the latter. But he said his main concern is the "direction" in which India is going and that the sequence of events taking place in India bears "striking resemblance" to Nazi Germany.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (29)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
kamal chowkidar
Jan 22, 2020 06:32pm
He made a U turn on India Pakistan conflict.
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jan 22, 2020 06:39pm
Mr Khan, what FATF has suggested, just do that. That will reduce a lot of tension between Pakistan and India.
Recommend 0
BK
Jan 22, 2020 06:44pm
Yes ,ofcourse the world has nothing else to do.
Recommend 0
Gordon D runner
Jan 22, 2020 06:49pm
Why not focus on importing more wheat so the roti prices stay stable for couple months
Recommend 0
Khan
Jan 22, 2020 06:50pm
Imran Khan is a genius
Recommend 0
Dipak
Jan 22, 2020 06:55pm
India and China have differences in many subject but they focus on business trade development. Not a single bullet fired since 1962 . Credit goes to matured leadership of both countries . Both are suffering on one subject .
Recommend 0
Omer Wajid (Aka Chinki)
Jan 22, 2020 06:56pm
Both governments must exercise restrain and the world community must play its role to ease tensions.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jan 22, 2020 07:05pm
Why is he scaring business community away? What’s the thought process?
Recommend 0
Tony Soprano
Jan 22, 2020 07:08pm
Another U-Turn by the great Mr. Niazi.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Jan 22, 2020 07:11pm
No conflict in the world is resolved by the means of war, ever.
Recommend 0
yogi
Jan 22, 2020 07:16pm
Another U turn. IK changes his tune every day
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Jan 22, 2020 07:31pm
Starving people are not worried about international politics.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 22, 2020 07:35pm
He is 100 percent right.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Jan 22, 2020 07:42pm
If you can’t help yourself the world does not care, they are too busy making money.
Recommend 0
topbrass
Jan 22, 2020 07:43pm
First it was the Malaysian strongman and now it is Pakistani strongman showing sign of fatigue under immense local pressure due to Oily and Wheaty issues respectively The macho rhetoric have steadily and surely have vanished
Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 22, 2020 07:56pm
That must be a record fast U-Turn by IK
Recommend 0
Victoria Gardezi
Jan 22, 2020 07:59pm
International powers may act in ten years.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jan 22, 2020 08:17pm
IK has soften his stance towards India. That's a welcome move!!
Recommend 0
Simba
Jan 22, 2020 08:21pm
They asked him to talk about economy and he's is talking about 70 years old conflicts.
Recommend 0
Nebs
Jan 22, 2020 08:24pm
IK is a world leader and it shows!
Recommend 0
Nahk Narmi
Jan 22, 2020 08:25pm
Also heard him on German TV claiming he wants to have trade with India.
Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Jan 22, 2020 08:52pm
@Dr Vikas Jamwal , I agree, that's why Imran Khan's approach was more on the "Lets talk peace" and not war
Recommend 0
watcher
Jan 22, 2020 08:58pm
@Nebs, world leader in breathtaking U turns.
Recommend 0
Zia
Jan 22, 2020 09:00pm
Only growth happening is in population
Recommend 0
z khan
Jan 22, 2020 09:03pm
4 billion trees...will this be like billion tree in KP, no one could trace them on the ground might be they have planted on the moon!
Recommend 0
N Abidi
Jan 22, 2020 09:05pm
PM IK is a leader who is honest and believe in Pakistan ,he wants Pakistan to come up in the world and have a identity ! A leader respect for his country and the citizens, coming clearly for all to see! Signs of first class leader ,PM IK !
Recommend 0
Desi dimag
Jan 22, 2020 09:05pm
Why didn't he say about chicken and goat for economic growth.
Recommend 0
Kareem
Jan 22, 2020 09:08pm
He is an inspiration to all us who want to wear our Pakistani traditional clothes in front of foreigner people.
Recommend 0
John
Jan 22, 2020 09:08pm
he dont know about economic. Pakistan will stuck here for many years...
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Perils of populism

Perils of populism

We seem to be witnessing a dangerous confluence of populism and occultism.
Occam’s razor

Occam’s razor

Arifa Noor
Suddenly, from the PML-Q to the MQM to the GDA, everyone has found their voice and their list of complaints.

Editorial

January 22, 2020

Pleading for revenue

THE prime minister’s recent meeting with business leaders and chamber presidents featured some of his old rhetoric...
January 22, 2020

Middle East tumult

FOR nearly a century, ever since the colonial powers firmly established themselves in the Middle East and divided up...
Updated January 21, 2020

Wheat flour crisis

The govt woke up after the media showed images of people queuing outside shops to buy wheat flour at exorbitant rates.
January 21, 2020

Prisoners’ health

LAST month, the Islamabad High Court constituted a commission to look into human rights abuses within prisons,...
January 21, 2020

Winter sports

THIS year, Pakistan was represented at the Youth Olympic Games 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland by 16-year-old...