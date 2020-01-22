In line with digital vision, PM Imran invites tech firms to invest in Pakistani youth

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met with several heads of digital and technology firms, including Christian Klein, the chief operating officer of SAP — a European software cooperation, Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube and Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Klein "expressed SAP's commitment to train young software engineers in Germany and using them for software development in Pakistan", a tweet from the Prime Minister's office said.

Klein made the comment after Prime Minister Imran offered SAP to establish software labs in Pakistan.

Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Adviser to Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Adviser to Prime Minister Dr. Moeed Yusuf and Ambassador at Large on Foreign Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present in the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran is in Davos to attend this year's WEF. Earlier today, he spoke at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue, where he said that Pakistan was considered one of the most dangerous places in the world when his government took over but that "we had decided to partner with peace".

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s international media council.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF where political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

PM calls for Siemens to introduce skills training programmes in Pakistan

Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present.

While appreciating the long association of Siemens with Pakistan's energy sector, Prime Minister Imran stated that skills development of youth is among top priorities of the government. In this regard, the prime minister expressed his desire for Siemens to introduce high technology skills training programs for Pakistani engineers under the 'Hunarmand Jawan' programme.

The prime minister emphasised that skills development will ultimately lead to employment generation and economic growth in the country. He also invited Siemens to support Pakistani universities.

Prime Minister Imran also extended an invitation to the CEO of Siemens to visit Pakistan.

YouTube CEO meets PM Imran

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos.

SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Ambassador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Head of Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus were also present during the exchange.

According to a press release, discussions on utilising digital platforms for building Pakistan's image were held. The Pakistani entourage also discussed the possibilities of promoting tourism, education and attracting investment through digital platforms.