DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | January 22, 2020

In line with digital vision, PM Imran invites tech firms to invest in Pakistani youth

Dawn.comUpdated January 22, 2020

Email

Christian Klein expresses commitment in meeting with Prime Minister Imran on sidelines of WEF in Davos. — Photo from SAP website
Christian Klein expresses commitment in meeting with Prime Minister Imran on sidelines of WEF in Davos. — Photo from SAP website

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met with several heads of digital and technology firms, including Christian Klein, the chief operating officer of SAP — a European software cooperation, Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube and Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Klein "expressed SAP's commitment to train young software engineers in Germany and using them for software development in Pakistan", a tweet from the Prime Minister's office said.

Klein made the comment after Prime Minister Imran offered SAP to establish software labs in Pakistan.

Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Adviser to Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Adviser to Prime Minister Dr. Moeed Yusuf and Ambassador at Large on Foreign Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present in the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran is in Davos to attend this year's WEF. Earlier today, he spoke at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue, where he said that Pakistan was considered one of the most dangerous places in the world when his government took over but that "we had decided to partner with peace".

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister will speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s international media council.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF where political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

PM calls for Siemens to introduce skills training programmes in Pakistan

Joe Kaeser, CEO of Siemens called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF.

Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Ambassador at Large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present.

While appreciating the long association of Siemens with Pakistan's energy sector, Prime Minister Imran stated that skills development of youth is among top priorities of the government. In this regard, the prime minister expressed his desire for Siemens to introduce high technology skills training programs for Pakistani engineers under the 'Hunarmand Jawan' programme.

The prime minister emphasised that skills development will ultimately lead to employment generation and economic growth in the country. He also invited Siemens to support Pakistani universities.

Prime Minister Imran also extended an invitation to the CEO of Siemens to visit Pakistan.

YouTube CEO meets PM Imran

Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos.

SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari and Ambassador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Head of Digital Pakistan Tania Aidrus were also present during the exchange.

According to a press release, discussions on utilising digital platforms for building Pakistan's image were held. The Pakistani entourage also discussed the possibilities of promoting tourism, education and attracting investment through digital platforms.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
Jan 22, 2020 05:09pm
I hope something comes out of this. Tapping into Pakistan's manpower potential would make a massive impact.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jan 22, 2020 05:35pm
All tech firms are welcome to invest in the fertile land of 225 million potential greenshirt customers, clients and buyers except one country and you know which one?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 22, 2020 05:35pm
Imagine if he had enough votes to be free of old players' blackmail.
Recommend 0
yassar khan
Jan 22, 2020 05:36pm
Having worked for a number of American companies, it seems they have policy of not going to Pakistan. I strongly believe this determined by the American government policy.
Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarar
Jan 22, 2020 06:14pm
At least someone doing something for Pakistanis, and engaging himself to show the world positive face of Pakistan.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Perils of populism

Perils of populism

We seem to be witnessing a dangerous confluence of populism and occultism.
Occam’s razor

Occam’s razor

Arifa Noor
Suddenly, from the PML-Q to the MQM to the GDA, everyone has found their voice and their list of complaints.

Editorial

January 22, 2020

Pleading for revenue

THE prime minister’s recent meeting with business leaders and chamber presidents featured some of his old rhetoric...
January 22, 2020

Middle East tumult

FOR nearly a century, ever since the colonial powers firmly established themselves in the Middle East and divided up...
Updated January 21, 2020

Wheat flour crisis

The govt woke up after the media showed images of people queuing outside shops to buy wheat flour at exorbitant rates.
January 21, 2020

Prisoners’ health

LAST month, the Islamabad High Court constituted a commission to look into human rights abuses within prisons,...
January 21, 2020

Winter sports

THIS year, Pakistan was represented at the Youth Olympic Games 2020 in Lausanne, Switzerland by 16-year-old...