Today's Paper | January 22, 2020

Main suspect in Nowshera minor girl murder case confesses to crime

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated January 22, 2020

Suspect says he killed the girl in revenge because her maternal uncle had beaten him. — Reuters/File
Suspect says he killed the girl in revenge because her maternal uncle had beaten him. — Reuters/File

NOWSHERA: The main suspect in the killing of minor girl case in Ziarat Kaka Sahib confessed to his crime before Judicial Magistrate Akbar Ali Mohmand, who sent him to jail on judicial remand here on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspect admitted before the court that he killed the girl in revenge because her maternal uncle had beaten him. However, he rejected the charges of rape.

Police had arrested two suspects in the case. They were presented before the judicial magistrate where the co-accused rejected his involvement in the murder case.

Meanwhile, DPO Kashif Zulfiqar visited the aggrieved family and ensured it of full support.

He said that he had contacted laboratory in Lahore to send the samples to it from Peshawar for DNA test.

The federal and provincial ministers, lawmakers and local elders also visited the hujra of the aggrieved family.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also paid visit to residence of the aggrieved family to condole the brutal murder of the minor girl.

Talking to journalists, he strongly condemned the incident and said that government completed almost all work to enact new law to curb such type of heinous crimes in the future.

He said that some elements were creating hurdles to the proposed legislation. He appealed to the people to support the government in enacting the law so that exemplary punishment could be awarded to such criminals.

The chief minister said that he knew the pain of the bereaved family. He termed the incident as barbaric.

Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah, Mardan DIG Sher Akbar Khan, DPO Kashif Zulfiqar and Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan were also present on this occasion.

The chief minister said that he would stand with aggrieved family members till it got justice. He directed the police to collect evidence of the case for speedy trial to bring the accused to justice.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2020

Violence against children
Pakistan

