US has never been this close to Pakistan: Trump

Monitoring DeskJanuary 22, 2020

DAVOS: Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during their meeting on Tuesday.—Reuters
KARACHI: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States has never been as close to Pakistan as it is right now and that he will discuss the Kashmir issue with ‘friend’ Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit.

Prior to a private meeting, the two leaders spoke during a media briefing on the sidelines of the summit being held in Davos.

Reiterating Pakistan’s desire for peace and continuity of its efforts for regional stability, Mr Khan said he would talk to President Trump on the situation in Afghanistan. The US president, while referring to Mr Khan as his friend, said he would speak to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Kashmir issue. “We’re talking about Kashmir [...] if we can help, we certainly will be helping. We’ve been watching that and following it very, very closely,” said President Trump.

Mr Khan said: “Mr president, it is good to see you again. Yes, there are issues we want to talk about. The main issue is Afghanistan because it concerns the US and Pakistan.

Ahead of meeting with American president, Imran says Islamabad and Washington are on the same page on Afghanistan

“Fortunately, we are on the same page. Both of us are interested in peace there and an orderly transition in Afghanistan with talks with Taliban and the government.”

He said it was always hoped that the US would take part in resolving the issue because no other country could.

The US president avoided responding concretely to a question by a reporter whether he would also visit Pakistan as he was due to visit India. “Well, we are meeting right now. I wanted to say hello,” he said. However, he added, the US and Pakistan were getting along very well. “We have never been closer with Pakistan than we are right now,” he claimed.

The occasion marks the third time the two world leaders have met since the premier assumed office in 2018.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s trip to the United States, where he met his counterpart to defuse regional tensions.

Featured on Time’s cover

The Time magazine has featured Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with other world leaders, on its cover page yet again in a special issue on the WEF.

Other leaders featured on the cover illustration include founder and Executive Chairman of the WEF Klaus Schwab, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Europe’s Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

The magazine’s cover featured the five leaders sitting on a chairlift with the snow-covered Swiss Alps in the background. US President Donald Trump and young climate activist Greta Thunberg can also be seen sitting together on another chairlift in the background of the illustration.

Keynote address today

The prime minister will deliver a keynote address at the WEF special session today (Wednesday) and also interact with corporate leaders at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue.

According to the Foreign Office, PM Khan will speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s international media council. Throughout his engagements at Davos, the premier will share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of economy, peace and stability, trade, business and investment opportunities.

He will highlight the current situation in India-held Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues, the FO statement added.

The premier is accompanied by FM Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant on National Security Mooed Yusuf and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, while Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Ambassador at large for Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui will join the delegation in Davos.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF where political leaders, business executives, heads of international organisations and civil society representatives will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

Published in Dawn, January 22nd, 2020

Comments (11)

Indian
Jan 22, 2020 07:53am
If this doesn't open Modi's eyes, nothing would. Time to concentrate back on India's many burning issues.
Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
Jan 22, 2020 07:53am
Got to hand it to this man, IK.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 22, 2020 07:54am
Another day, another big sad news for the 'isolators' and 'haters'.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 22, 2020 07:56am
IK has won spectacularly on the diplomatic front. Only the greedy lot from Purana Pakistan remain a headache now.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jan 22, 2020 08:02am
"US has never been this close to Pakistan: Trump". Will please tell us how close is close?
Recommend 0
Saad
Jan 22, 2020 08:07am
Why is Ali Jehangir Siddiqui with the delegation? Pti guys were pretty opposed to him before forming the government
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Jan 22, 2020 08:11am
President Trump was extremely friendly with PM Imran Khan, and he’s fully aware about complexity of Kashmir dispute, but still repeatedly desired to be a part of resolution, as arbitrator or mediator. PM Modi on other hand is in deep hot waters. The monster rallies & protest has created great mess within BJP, which lead to change of party leader, more changes in offing. President Trump just can’t skip the happenings in India,though he still calls PM Modi as great friend, & incredible India, but US history has values of wonderful leaders like Martin Luther King Jr, a civil right activist who had a seismic impact on race relations in US. King won Nobel Peace Prize (1964) King also took inspiration from Gandhi non- violence(Ahinsa) The prevailing CAA a sham discriminatory law, already condemned by UN, is absolutely contrary to US values. Hence everything got changed when PM Modi met President Trump, US is reviewing many aspects.
Recommend 0
DesiDesi
Jan 22, 2020 08:13am
Trump will say anything to get America out of Afghanistan.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Jan 22, 2020 08:31am
The best leader in the world - Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Jan 22, 2020 08:42am
Modi is a liar.and whole world knew it
Recommend 0
SATT
Jan 22, 2020 08:47am
So what was order ?
Recommend 0

