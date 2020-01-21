Medical report suggests further tests to verify woman’s rape allegation against Sehwan judge

The medical report of a teenage girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a judicial magistrate in Sehwan last week was formally released by the administration of the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday.

According to the report, "it cannot be verified" whether or not the girl was sexually assaulted. The report has concluded that only a chemical examination will be able to prove the allegations of rape.

A couple, who left their homes to contract a free-will marriage, was brought before the accused by the police on January 13, said credible sources.

According to sources, the woman complained to the Sehwan police that the magistrate called her into his chamber directing all the staff and policewomen to leave and then allegedly raped her.

The woman was brought to the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences for medical examination the next morning, according to the report.

Sources further said that an initial inquiry was conducted by the district and sessions judge of Jamshoro on the SHC's directives and the matter was reported back to the high court. Many attempts were made to reach Jamshoro SSP Amjad Shaikh, but to no avail.

As per the police, no FIR has been registered in the case.

'He has wronged me'

The Sindh High Court on Saturday put the judicial magistrate under suspension for allegedly assaulting the girl in his chamber.

According to a notification issued by the SHC, Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh had suspended the judicial magistrate for “misconduct” and directed him to report to the high court with immediate effect.

In the days that followed, a video statement by the girl began circulating on social media. In it, the girl narrates the events that took place the day she was taken to the accused.

"The judge told them all to leave 'I want to speak to the girl alone'," confirms the girl in the video.

"Everyone left and the judge asked me 'do you choose your parents or the boy'. And I said 'I choose the boy.'"

"He then said: 'Are you willing to do anything for the boy?' and I said: 'Yes I can'," she said, as she narrated her exchange with the magistrate. She went on to say that she was asked not disclose their exchange and she promised she wouldn't tell a soul.

The girl, quoting the judge said: "I will perform lewd acts (ghalat salook) on you." She said she asked him "how it will benefit him and that there is nothing to gain". According to the girl, he responded by saying: "If you behave in this manner (refuse), I cannot reunite you with the boy. Just go back to your mother."

"Out of desperation, I agreed," said the girl.

"He touched me in a very lewd manner. He wronged me," she said, adding that he asked "if 15 days had passed since the marriage" and if she had been "touched" by anyone else.

The girl said she told him, "No. I am a honourable girl, and have led my life with honour. Only my husband has touched me. No one else."

She was asked to confirm if the judge did "what husbands do to their wives" and she said: "Yes, it was like that."